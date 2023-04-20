Marketing | The police warn of text messages that market gambling illegally, even to minors

Text messages are used to attract Finns to gambling sites.

A foreigner the company aggressively and illegally markets money games even to underage Finns, says the Poliisihallitus in its press release.

According to the police, the company has sent text messages to many Finns trying to lure them to gambling sites. Text messages are in Finnish, and they contain links.

“As with general unsolicited unsolicited messages, you should not reply to these messages or open the links in the messages,” the Police Board reminds in its announcement.

According to the police, it seems that the recipients of the text messages have been selected at random. The Police Board considers marketing aimed at minors to be of particular concern, as online casinos especially offer fast-paced automatic games, which are estimated to cause particular harm and gambling addiction.

Text messages in addition, illegal marketing has also occurred on Finnish-language websites. According to the police, people known on social media have been used in the advertising.

At the beginning of the year, the Police Government implemented the “No limits” campaign, the aim of which was to increase awareness of the marketing law, especially in social media influencer marketing, and to lower the threshold for reporting to the authorities.

“Reports made by citizens have been of paramount importance in targeting the control work. A significant part of the administrative measures actually originates from the notifications we receive,” the chief inspector Johanna Syväterä The bulletin tells about the lottery administration of the Police Board.

As a result of the campaign, reports related to marketing increased by almost a third, according to the police.

Police Board has sent the company responsible for text message marketing operating abroad a request for an explanation about the marketing it considers to be illegal. The Police Board, after consulting the company, can ban the illegal implementation and marketing of gambling and impose a fine as an effect of the ban.

In Finland, only state-owned Veikkaus may advertise and offer gambling games.