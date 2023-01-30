There was a sharp increase in activities aimed at the community and the fight against climate change

What are the trends to follow in 2023 for those who work in marketing? The answer comes from “Year in Search for brands” the report created by Google on the basis of research carried out last year, with the aim of highlighting key trends and insights.

The three main ones are, as the document states:

1) More value to quality. People get informed, in general to understand the context in which they live, and in particular on brands, looking for opinions and evaluations: for example, compared to 2021, 100% more people searched for “women’s shoes reviews” in Italy and 110% more searched for “top rated games” in the world. Quality is fundamental, as is sustainability, which can also be associated with savings: +180% in Italy of searches such as “energy saving washing machine”, and +75% of global searches for “cheap electric cars”.

2) A more respectful culture. We tend to actively support communities, we look for ways to help them and how to act to protect the environment. For example, global searches on “community project” grew by 40% compared to 2021, by 35% by searches containing “climate action” in Italy and by 1,000% by global searches containing “Ukrainian charity”. In addition to this, there is more information on gender and sexuality issues: +25% compared to the previous year of global searches containing “lgbt meaning” and “pronoun meaning they them lgbt”.

3) Change of priorities. To relieve stress, we look for products and experiences that give us new energy, even by reviewing priorities. Research is done to make safer decisions. For example, compared to 2021, global searches on travel discounts have increased by 500% and those on “buying a home in Italy” by 30%. Furthermore, a more balanced relationship between work and career is sought: in 2022, there was a +40% year-on-year increase in global searches related to “work from home”.

Really valuable indications for those who deal with marketing, in a scenario characterized by an evolution that is as continuous as it is profound. Instability and fragmentation of the picture suggest to resort to the‘Artificial intelligencecapturing the evolution of behavior through the strategies of Smart bidding, which use machine learning to optimize for conversions or conversion value during each individual auction (also known as “auction-time bidding”). The scientific use of insights allows you to optimize your campaigns, selecting the most relevant information for your brand strategy.

