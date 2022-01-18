Marketing Marketing has never been properly understood in Finland, which is why our companies are not successful. Experts tell you what should be done differently.

Marketing has always been poor in Finland. In this story, experts talk about the six pitfalls of marketing Finnish companies. In addition to them, there is light that has been surprisingly brought about by the corona crisis.

When The interest rate crisis began in Finland in the spring of 2020, and the needs of Verkkokauppa.com’s customers changed in an instant.

Initially, the company tried to keep up with the change. The company soon realized that it could try to be ahead of it as well.

“The biggest lesson of the crisis was that we started doing more so-called growth hacking. We use data to try to sniff out various trends and needs among our customers in advance, ”says the CEO of Verkkokauppa.com Panu Porkka.