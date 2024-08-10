Marketing | FT: Tech giants made a secret deal, targeted advertising at young people by circumventing their own rules

Marketing|According to the Financial Times, technology giants Google and Meta secretly tried an advertising campaign in which the social platform Instagram’s marketing was targeted at minors.

Tech giants Meta and Google quietly conducted an experiment in which the advertising of Meta’s Instagram was targeted at young people in a way that circumvented Google’s own rules, says the financial newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to documents seen by the FT and sources familiar with the matter, Google and Meta started an experiment with an advertising campaign at the end of last year, the purpose of which was to show YouTube users between the ages of 13 and 17 the ads of Meta’s Instagram.

According to FT, the campaign of the companies, which are fierce competitors, deliberately circumvented Google’s own rule, according to which ads should not be personalized or targeted at users under 18 years of age.

According to the FT, Google also has policies that prohibit circumvention of its rules.

The magazine tellsthat in practice the joint campaign of the technology giants focused on YouTube users who have been classified as “unknown” by the company’s system.

According to Google’s own website, the group of unknowns includes those users whose age, gender, number of children or household income the company does not know.

Despite this, according to the FT, Google employees had a lot of data, based on which they could conclude with a fair degree of certainty that the group of “unknowns” included a lot of young and underage users.

According to the FT, the campaign, which circumvented Google’s own rules, was first tried in Canada in February-April of this year, and after its success, it was expanded to the United States in May.

According to the magazine, the digital giants had planned to expand the campaign to international markets as well. According to FT’s sources, the joint project of the digital giants has since been cancelled.

Google states to the FT that it prohibits the personalization of ads for underage users.

The company says it has ensured that its protection mechanisms work as expected in connection with the experiment of the digital giants, as the company did not directly target advertising to any user who was known to be a minor.

However, the company did not deny the use of the loophole introduced by the “unknown” group.

Instead, it told the FT that it plans to make it clear to its sales representatives that they cannot help advertisers with campaigns that seek to circumvent the company’s rules.

Meta, on the other hand, told the magazine that he disagrees that using a group of “unknown” users in advertising would be personalization or that it would have circumvented any rules.

“We’ve been open about marketing our apps to young people as places where they can connect with friends and find communities and interests,” Meta told the FT.

Americans technology giants are among the largest companies in the world, and they are huge gamblers, especially in the advertising market.

In particular, Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and the messaging service Whatsapp, has received a lot of criticism in the past about how its products have affected their young users.

In its article, FT draws attention to, for example, January of the current year.

At that time, according to the US Congress, he was Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg ostentatiously apologized from families present in the Senate hearing room whose children had allegedly been sexually abused on the company’s platforms.

According to FT’s information, plans for a Meta and Google campaign aimed at young YouTube users were already underway.

Finland working as the head of the fair data economy theme at the independence celebration fund Sitra Kristo Lehtonen says that reaching young users is a critical issue for Meta, as its competitors Tiktok and Snapchat, especially popular with young people, are growing rapidly.

Lehtonen reminds that Google and Meta are examples of companies whose business is based on collecting as much user data as possible and selling targeted advertising based on that.

“If you think about Meta’s social media platforms, the most attractive market segment is currently the young people [ihmiset].”

Lehtonen states that in the EU, using the profile of minors to target advertising would have been prohibited by the fairly recent EU digital services regulation.

“This is a good example of the fact that the digital market cannot be left behind [yritysten] to self-regulation.”

Big in the picture, Lehtonen believes that the so-called data economy is currently not fair, but that the digital giants’ own interests are overemphasized at the expense of individuals and society.

According to Lehtonen, the case based on information from FT once again reveals a characteristic feature of the economy revolving around the internet: in a free service, the user is usually not the customer, but the product.

According to Lehtonen, the use of social media in families with children is something that children and parents have to discuss together.

“Of course, digital skills are needed, but it is essential for all of us parents that we are present in our children’s digital everyday life and that we know what they are doing with their devices.”