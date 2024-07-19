Marketing | Bella Hadid angered Israeli defenders in Adidas ads – The company apologizes

Marketing|A pro-Palestinian model appeared in advertisements that referenced the 1972 Munich Olympics. There was a massacre at the Olympics in which eleven Israeli athletes died.

German sportswear giant Adidas has pulled promotional images referring to the Munich Olympics featuring a pro-Palestinian model Bella Hadid. Hadid’s appearance in the ads has drawn strong criticism in pro-Israel circles.

They talk about it, among other things Financial Times (FT) and news agency AFP.

In the ads, Hadid presented the SL72 classic sneakers, which were first launched by Adidas in 1972 in connection with the Munich Summer Olympics.

The Olympics are remembered for the massacre in which eleven Israeli athletes and one German policeman died when eight terrorists from the Palestinian organization Black September invaded the Olympic village and took people hostage.

Hadid was born in the United States, but has Palestinian roots through his father.

He has strongly defended the rights of the Palestinians in public after the war in Gaza, which started with the attack of the extremist organization Hamas last October.

According to the news agency AFP, Hadid has, for example, participated in several pro-Palestinian demonstrations and described Israel’s attack on Gaza as genocide. According to the FT, the Israeli government has previously accused Hadid of anti-Semitism.

Thursday for example, the Israeli embassy in Germany criticized Adidas for an advertising campaign in the messaging service X.

“Guess who is the face of the campaign? Bella Hadid, a model with Palestinian roots who has previously spread anti-Semitism and incited violence against Israelis and Jews,” the embassy’s account wrote, according to AFP.

On Friday, an Adidas spokesperson confirmed to AFP that the images featuring Hadid have been removed from the ad campaign.

In the campaign it is said that the shoes featured in them were first launched in 1972, but the carnage is not mentioned.

Adidas said on Friday that it will review its campaign, but did not provide details of any possible changes. There are also other models as the advertising faces of the campaign.

“We are aware of the links that have been made to tragic historical events, although they are completely unintentional, and we apologize for any shock or pain caused,” the company said in a statement, according to AFP and FT.

The model agency representing Hadid did not respond to FT’s request for an interview.

In 2022 Adidas stopped cooperation American rapper Kanye West’s i.e. with Ye because of his anti-Jewish comments and racist antics.