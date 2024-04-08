Marketing | A group of American social media stars were flown to Rovaniemi – A model example of today's marketing, says the professor

In today's marketing, products just flash on the screen. The main focus can seemingly be on the joys of travel, for example, as Tiktok videos filmed in Finland show.

A group of Americans social stars visited Finland last week. Influencers with a lot of followers on Tiktok visited Rovaniemi on a trip paid for by a cosmetics company.

The result is a series of videos in which the coldness of Lapland and the stylish cabins are amazing. In the videos, they go to the open air, watch the northern lights and drive their microcars – and of course, on the side, they apply facial oils of the right brand to their cheeks.

Matka is a fairly typical example of what marketing can be today, says the professor of marketing Henry Weijo from Aalto University.

“This is what it's like today, that there are several parties that benefit from this.”

Tiktok influencers, big companies, hotels, airlines and service organizers are often rubbing shoulders behind a promotional trip like last week. They all aim for viewers, and price their services according to the expected visibility.

In the videos we often remember to thank the cosmetics brand. Often, however, the name is only mentioned, and the content itself focuses on something else. What does the person paying for the trip get out of the whole thing?

According to Aalto University professor Henri Weijo, influencer marketing is trying to fade its advertising-likeness.

Possibly at least cheap visibility. The biggest influencer who visited Finland has 9.5 million Tiktok followers.

The terms of advertisements are agreed on a case-by-case basis. The sums are not disclosed to the public, so it is impossible to calculate the price for a single advertising trip.

Behind the trip to Rovaniemi was the Kiehl's cosmetics brand owned by L'Oréal. HS did not reach out to the company for this story.

You can probably buy an ad from the influencer at a lower price when they can get an exotic trip in exchange. From there, you can make more interesting content that helps the influencer grow his followers.

“It's a certain lifeblood of influencer marketing that the brand slips into a natural part, as it were [sisältöä].”

You don't want ads to look too much like ads. It is a risk for the influencer, who is driven away by the crowd's pressure. On the other hand, the advertised company hopes that something that is not directly related to the brand will stick to the brand – such as images of cleanliness and the exoticism of Lapland.

“That's why nowadays it's such that [merkki] glimpses somewhere quickly, and the brand calculates that that's enough.”

To pay for the trip in addition to the company and the tiktok users, there are a number of others at the negotiating tables in influencer marketing who want a share of the viewership figures.

“There must have been quite interesting negotiations about who will be included in this and on what schedule. And with what agreement – who gets how many posts and in what order.”

This group includes, for example, airlines, hotels, service organizers and domestic tourism promoters, such as Visit Finland. It is involved in organizing dozens of influencers' trips to Finland every year. The goal is to make the country so attractive that big names would find themselves here in the future.

According to Weijo, the jackpot for Visit Finland could be, for example, a video where a celebrity cools off in a sauna. The most important thing is that it would spread on the internet.

A promotional trip planning can start even a year or two earlier, says the CEO of Visit Rovaniemi Sanna Kärkkäinen. According to Kärkkäinen, the company that promotes tourism in Rovaniemi was not involved in organizing the Kiehl's trip, but according to him, similar trips are made on a smaller scale nowadays as a steady stream.

The plans may be put together in a much shorter time, says Kärkkäinen. Especially at the beginning and end of the season, it is possible when there are fewer tourists. Planning often starts with booking accommodation, and Lapland is busiest in winter.

The beginning of April is no longer peak season. In the comments of the videos, people have wondered why the Americans were flown to Finland at this time of the year, if the purpose is to make an experience trip. Instead of snow and freezing temperatures, green pine tops can be seen from the windows of the influencers.

“We know that winter in Lapland lasts at least until the end of April,” says Kärkkäinen.

According to him, the winter season ends partly due to artificial reasons in April. Then the airlines switch to summer schedules, when they fly to Europe and beach vacations instead of Lapland.