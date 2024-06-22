Michel Winter said he will take legal action to remove the party leader of Pablo Marçal, pre-candidate for Mayor of SP

Marketer and member of PRTB (Brazilian Labor Renewal Party) Michel Winter accused the national president of the party, Leonardo Avalanche, of having threatened him with death. In a video published on his Instagram account on Friday (June 21, 2024), Winter stated that he would go to the Civil Police and the Federal Police to make an accusation against the head of the party.

“Wait for me, I’m going to show you everything I have, including the death threat, now I want to see if you really are a criminal! And it really kills.”wrote in the publication.

The marketer also accused Avalanche of “sell the 27 state directories” of the PRTB and do “scam” in another Instagram post.

In the record, Winter appears alongside Joaquim Pereira de Paulo Neto, then president of the party’s directory in São Paulo, and Tarcísio Escobar, former president of the directory.

“So, my friend, now you can handle it because we are going to go to court and remove you from this chair because you are not a man of dignity or character.”said the marketer referring to the president of PRTB.

Second data of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the PRTB does not have an active state directory in São Paulo since Tuesday (June 18).

O Power360 contacted Leonardo Avalanche, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report.

WHO IS MICHEL WINTER

Michel Winter was already a candidate for federal deputy in the 2022 elections for the PMB in Minas Gerais. At the time, he presented himself as a marketer for the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In May 2023, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that Winter was not close to the family and accused him of carrying out financial scams.

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS

PRTB decided to launch the motivational coach Pablo Marcal as a pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. The candidacy was made official on May 25th.

In the latest survey published by Atlas/Intel on Wednesday (June 19), Marçal appears in 3rd place, with 12.6% of voting intentions.

The federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol-SP) came in 1st place with 35.7% of voting intentions – 12 percentage points ahead of the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), which has 23.4%.

The survey was carried out from June 10 to 11, 2024. 2,220 voters in São Paulo were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2 percentage points, plus or minus. The survey is registered with the TSE under number SP-00609/2024.