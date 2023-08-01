Entrepreneur Flavio Horta created a digital innovation event 10 years ago; in 2023, it will exhibit 40 startups

O Digitalks Expo is one of the biggest events related to the digital world focused on startups and emerging businesses. The expectation is that the 2023 edition will attract 9,000 people with an exhibition of 40 innovation businesses.

The founder of the event is Flavio Horta, 42 years. The 1st edition was in 2009, when it was private only for those who worked at the marketing agency where the entrepreneur worked. Over time, observers began to show interest in Digitalks, which grew to its current level.

“Every year is growth. Every year is something new.”said Flavio in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneur Power. The program is displayed on YouTube of Power360 and also on Canal Empreender, from Grupo Bandeirantes, always on Tuesdays.

Watch (50min09s):

In the first years of organizing the events, the central theme was marketing. Currently, the event also addresses digital issues, in addition to topics related to the advertising area.

According to the entrepreneur, one of the most difficult times for the realization of Digitalks was during the pandemic. Before covid-19, the team had 40 sponsors and more than 1,000 tickets sold. Because of social isolation, all preparations had to be cancelled.

An online meeting was held in place of the face-to-face meeting. Flavio says that the content presented was good, but there was a lack of human interaction to make the deal happen.

The 2023 edition of Digitalks will be held on August 23rd and 24th in São Paulo. Tickets can be purchased in this link and range from R$1,349 to R$2,290. The event schedule is here.

Read more about entrepreneurship fairs:

X-RAY