Czech Marketa Vondrousova, a former junior world number one and Roland Garros finalist at the age of 19, was crowned Grand Slam champion on the grass at Wimbledon, where her left-footed game did wonders.

The Czech, in a match in which she barely made thirteen errors, made up for the first final she lost in a Major, at Roland Garros 2019. At the age of 24, she became Wimbledon champion, the most important title of her sports career.

This 2020 Olympic silver medalist beat Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina in the semifinals.

In the final, she beat the Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who suffered her third defeat in this phase of a Grand Slam, after losing last year against the Kazakh Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon; and the Polish Iga Swiatek, in the United States Open.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who fights all over Africa, collapsed in the final against Marketa Vondrousova (6-4, 6-4), who was crowned Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon.

Jabeur won 15 of the first 20 points and reached a 4-2 lead, after more than 30 minutes of play. She smelled of a great match and the first title for the Tunisian, a favorite against a tennis player who started as an unseeded player and who is the player in the Open Era with the lowest ranking to win a final at Wimbledon.

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning the women’s singles final against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on day 13 of the Wimbledon tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, July 15, 2023. © Adrian Dennis, AFP

However, it began to fail. He was hitting her leg out of sheer frustration, because he knew the Czech lefty wasn’t doing anything spectacular and she was the one giving it away.

This is how the first set went, with four games in a row lost, and the entire match could have gone, when the second set began 1-0 and 4-0 up for Vondrousova.

The ‘mini rebellion’ began there, with five points in a row for Jabeur, including a backhand ‘passing’ that seemed to change the course of the afternoon. The Tunisian won three straight games and went to 3-1 and service. He returned to the game, shook off his nerves, but Vondrousova did not become bitter.

She sustained herself in difficult moments and took advantage of the fear of the African, who has experienced both sides of the coin. Against Elena Rybakina, last year, she dropped the final after winning the first set and coming close to victory, this time, she succumbed because she knew she was close to defeat.

Vondrousova made a final volley that gave her the title and she fell to the ground in pure joy, before going up to her box, where her family was in tears. There she received the Plate of Venus from the Princess of Wales and wrote her name on the wall of the champions and in front of Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King.

“Tennis is crazy, to win this after what I’ve been through…” Vondrousova, who missed the tournament last year with a hand injury, said in the winning speech.

It wasn’t done overnight

“I am not surprised that she has another good run in a big tournament, because she is a super player,” former Swedish world number one Mats Wilander said of Vondrousova before the final, speaking to Eurosport.

“She doesn’t have the power of some of the best players in the world, far from it, but in terms of finesse, tennis intelligence and anticipation, she’s absolutely brilliant.”

Behind Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova, the leaders of a Czech women’s tennis that has nine players among the 53 best in the world, Vondrousova shines again.

In 2019, she reached 14th place in the WTA rankings before recurring physical problems pushed her back to 99 last November, when she was finally able to compete again.

She was dropped by her equipment supplier Nike in January – along with other players – and has yet to find a sponsor. But her victory in London should soon remedy that.

After being the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1968, Vondrousova, 42nd in the WTA rankings at the start of the tournament, also becomes the lowest-ranked winner in history, by ahead of Venus Williams, 31st when she beat Marion Bartoli in 2007.

When the new rankings are released on Monday, he should be close to his career-high of around 16. Which is to say, in his rightful place.

While Jabeur will have to keep waiting to be the first African Grand Slam winner. This is already the third final that she has lost, after Wimbledon 2022 and US Open 2022.

With AFP and Reuters