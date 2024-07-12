Market Week | The sale of an artificial intelligence startup, the industrial order pool and Powell’s comments – HS times the most important economic news of the week

Market week|HS’s market week summarizes the week’s most important financial news in one story.

Chip giant AMD buys Finnish company Silo AI for 665 million dollars

The American chip giant AMD said on Wednesday that it will buy the Finnish artificial intelligence startup Silo AI for a price of 665 million dollars, or just under 614 million euros. The purchase amount is paid in cash. The deal is estimated to be completed during the second half of the year.

Economic magazine of the Financial Times is the largest deal for a privately owned European AI startup since Google bought UK-based Deepmind for £400 million in 2014.

According to AMD’s press release, the founder and CEO of Silo AI Peter Sarlin continues to lead the Silo AI team as part of AMD’s artificial intelligence division.

Founded in 2017, Silo AI is headquartered in Helsinki, but also has operations in Europe and North America. The company’s customers include Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever.

The company’s turnover in the 2023 fiscal year was EUR 15 million. The company’s operating loss was 1.3 million euros.

An ugly result warning from Kempower

Kempower, which manufactures fast charging devices for electric vehicles, said early Thursday that it will significantly lower its guidance for the current year.

The company lowers its turnover expectation for the year to 220–260 million euros, assuming that exchange rates do not have a significant impact. The previous guideline was 360–410 million euros.

Kempower expects the operating profit margin for the current year to be negative. However, it expects profitability to improve to a zero level in the last quarter of the year. Previously, the company expected a positive margin of 5–10 percent.

The company repeated its previous guidance back in April in connection with its first quarter interim report.

According to the company, demand in the DC fast charging market has been lower than the company has previously estimated. According to the company, the introduction of chargers has also been slower than previously expected due to the limited availability of network connections.

The acquisition of new customers has not been enough to make up for the decline in orders from existing customers, although it has developed positively, the company says.

The value of new orders in industry fell again

The value of new orders in industry was more than nine percent lower in May than a year earlier, he says Statistics Finland.

New orders decreased the most in the metal industry, where the value of new orders was more than 12 percent lower than at the same time last year. In the chemical industry, the value of orders was 7.4 percent lower than a year ago.

The number of orders has been declining even more widely. During January–May, orders decreased by about nine percent from a year ago.

In the paper and paper and cardboard products manufacturing industry, new orders increased slightly. They rose by 0.3 percent from a year ago.

Kati ter Horst as CEO of Outokumpu

The steel company Outokumpu said on Tuesday that it had appointed Kati ter Horst as its new CEO. He will start his duties on October 9 at the latest.

Ter Horst moves to Outokumpu from the Belgian water management solutions provider Aliaxis SA, where he has led the EMEA business group since 2022. Before that, he had a long career at the forest company Stora Enso, where he most recently managed the paper business.

Ter Horst has served as a member of Outokumpu’s board since 2016 and as vice chairman since 2022. With the appointment, he will relinquish his board position at the end of September 2024.

Current CEO of Outokumpu Heikki Malinen told about late spring to leave of the company and that he will take over the management of the fuel manufacturer Neste. Malinen will start at Neste at the beginning of November at the latest.

Boeing pleads guilty to fraud

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to fraud, the news agency reported Reuters on Monday.

The company tentatively agreed on the issue with the US Department of Justice. In May, the ministry had said that Boeing had violated previous agreementwith which the company had previously avoided criminal prosecution.

According to court documents, Boeing admits to having misled the aviation authorities who issued the flight permit for the Boeing 737 Max aircraft type. In 2018–2019, two planes of this type were involved in disastrous plane accidents in Indonesia and Ethiopia. A total of 346 people died in the accidents.

By confessing, Boeing avoids a lawsuit that would have exposed the company to even greater public scrutiny.

According to the agreement, Boeing would pay a fine of 243.6 million dollars, or almost 225 million euros, Reuters reported.

The company would also pledge to invest at least $455 million over the next three years to strengthen its safety and compliance programs. The Ministry of Justice would appoint an external monitor for three years to monitor Boeing’s compliance with the requirements.

Fedin Powell: “The United States is no longer an overheated economy”

the head of the US central bank, the Fed Jerome Powell according to the United States is no longer an overheated economy. According to Powell, the country’s labor market has cooled significantly since the pandemic.

Powell, who was heard by the US Congress from the beginning of the week, said that the inflation trend has been positive in recent months. According to him, if the state could get more good statistical data, it could reinforce the need for a lighter monetary policy.

However, there were no direct promises about an interest rate cut.

“Today I am not giving any indication of the timetable for future actions,” Powell told lawmakers.

According to recent employment statistics, 206,000 new jobs were created in the United States in June and the unemployment rate rose to 4.1 percent.

According to Powell, the level is still low. However, he reminded that in light of recent achievements in reducing inflation and stabilizing the labor market, inflation is not the only risk to the US economy.

Monetary policy that is too tight could weaken economic activity and employment, Powell said.