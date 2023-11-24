Market Week | The sacking of the artificial intelligence giant, the plight of the construction industry and the last listing of the year – HS times the most important financial news of the week

HS’s market week summarizes the week’s most important financial news in one story.

An ultimatum from personnel regarding Sam Altman

According to media reports, the board of the Open AI company that created the artificial intelligence application Chat GPT had time to name a new CEO for the company, who was fired on Friday last week by Sam Altman in place of.

Among other things, a news agency Bloomberg and Financial Times said based on their sources that a new new interim CEO had been named Emmett Shear. Shear is the former CEO and co-founder of Amazon-owned video streaming service Twitch. He left Twitch earlier this year.

CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella said on Monday that Altman would move to lead Microsoft’s artificial intelligence research group.

However, according to Bloomberg’s information on Wednesday, Altman would be returning to the service of the Open AI company. The staff upset by Altman’s dismissal had announced that they would resign from the company if he was not reinstated.

In Viestipalvelu X, Altman commented on Wednesday that he would be happy to return to the company he founded.

Microsoft is one of Open AI’s biggest investors and has financed the company with about 13 billion dollars, or about 12 billion euros.

About Rob Kolkman, Sanoma’s new CEO

The media and learning materials company Sanoma said on Monday that it has appointed a new CEO by Rob Kolkman.

Kolkman will start his position in January. He follows on the mission Susan Duinhovenwho will continue as the company’s advisor until the end of March 2024.

Kolkman has worked at Sanoma and served as a member of its management team since 2019. Until April 2020, he served as CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands. Since then, he has served as CEO of the learning business Sanoma Learning.

Before Sanoma, Kolkman has worked in various management positions at Relx Group in the Netherlands, Great Britain and Australia.

Born in 1972, Kolkman is a Dutch citizen and has lived in Finland since 2020.

The personnel lessor and the construction company filed for bankruptcy

Selekta Group, which rents personnel, has filed for bankruptcy, according to the insolvency register. On Thursday, the group filed bankruptcy petitions with the Helsinki District Court on behalf of both the parent company and its subsidiaries.

Selekta’s main industries are construction, industry and logistics. The group has been operating throughout Finland for twenty years. The steep decline in construction has also hit personnel hiring hard.

The company has also brokered labor from other European countries and said last year that it also started recruiting for industrial work from the Philippines and India.

This week there was also information about Puurakentajat Group filing for bankruptcy. According to the insolvency register of the Judicial Register Center, the company specializing in solid wood construction filed for bankruptcy at the Helsinki District Court on Tuesday. The company itself applies for bankruptcy.

Puurakentajat Group’s most spectacular construction sites have been Helsinki’s central library Oodi, the headquarters of gaming company Supercell and the new headquarters of forestry company Stora Enso, which is still under construction.

Lamor moved to the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange

The bell of the Helsinki stock exchange was rung for the first time in Porvoo on Thursday morning, when Lamor, which provides environmental technology solutions, moved from the First North growth market place to the stock exchange’s main list.

Lamor initially listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in 2021, which was also a record year for stock market listings. At that time, the techno bubble listing record of the end of the last century was broken and 29 new entrants entered the stock exchange. In addition to the new listings, two changed market places from the First North list to the main market.

If transfers from one market place to another are included, the current year has been the quietest in terms of listings since 2012. No new listings are expected for the rest of the year.

CEO of the Helsinki Stock Exchange by Henrik Husman dozens of companies are planning a listing but are postponing the implementation while waiting for better times.

UPM starts change negotiations

Metsähtiö UPM starts change negotiations on possible layoffs. The negotiations prepare for a temporary adjustment of production at UPM’s Finnish pulp mills, sawmills, graphic paper mills and the Lappeenranta biorefinery.

In total, more than 2,000 people in the business units UPM Pulp, UPM Timber, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Biofuels are covered by the negotiations.

Report: Less than 1 in 100 unicorns are truly successful

Less than 1% of growth companies worth more than a billion dollars do truly successful business. This is the assessment of the recent Herd on the Street by the US management consulting company Bain & Company: So Many Unicorns, So Little Cash –research report.

The survey examined 2,500 growth companies, all of whose shares had a combined value of more than one billion dollars. If the companies are not listed on the stock exchange, their company value is usually calculated according to the valuation realized during the last financing round.

According to the report, growth companies that have achieved an annual turnover of one billion dollars and an annual cash flow of the same amount are extremely rare.

The American giants Tesla and Meta Platforms and the Chinese JD.com and Xiaomi are companies that each have a turnover of more than ten billion dollars and a cash flow of more than one billion dollars.

As a condition of YIT’s loan, there are restrictions on dividend distribution

The construction company YIT said this week that it has received a loan of 140 million euros from the banks, with which it will be able to replace the loans of a total of 150 million euros due at the end of the year and next spring. YIT announced that it had signed a loan agreement with the banks on Tuesday.

The new loan matures in April 2025. According to the company’s press release, the loan agreement contains restrictions on the distribution of funds based on the ratio between YIT’s net liabilities and EBITDA. The company’s board has decided to propose to the general meeting to be held in March next year that the company would not distribute a dividend for the current year’s financial year.

