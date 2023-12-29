Market Week | Neste prepares for a strike, Byd challenges Tesla and the Euribors surprised – HS times the most important financial news of the week

HS's market week summarizes the week's most important financial news in one story.

The February strikes are targeting the chemical industry in particular

Teollisuusliitto announced strong industrial action on Thursday in protest against the government's actions. Industrial action would be two-day long political strikes.

Among the large companies, the strike is especially aimed at the oil refiner Neste. Neste's largest owner is the Finnish government, which owns about half of the company.

The strike affects Neste's Porvoon refinery and Naantali terminal operations, as well as several companies in the basic chemical industry, especially in Uusimaa and Ostrobothnia.

The strikes will take place on the 1st and 2nd. February, but it will take several weeks to shut down the facilities. Neste's chief steward Sami Ryynänen according to Neste, the refinery in Porvoo will be completely shut down.

The strikes would directly affect 2,000 employees of Teollisuusliitto, but a total of around 7,000 people work in the strike areas.

Expectations of interest rate cuts are accelerating

The difference between the one-year Euribor and the three-month Euribor grew to a historic high on Wednesday. The most popular reference interest rate for Finnish mortgages, the 12-month Euribor, continued to fall and settled at 3.554 percent. At the same time, the three-month market interest rate was quoted at 3.925 percent. The previous interest rate gap record was from November 2001, when the difference was 0.356 percentage points.

The widened gap indicates that the market believes that the European Central Bank (ECB) will soon start easing its monetary policy.

The court canceled the ban on the sale of Apple's smart watches

The US tech giant Apple's ban on the sale of the latest Watch smartwatches in the US has been lifted for the time being.

President Joe Biden the administration decided on Boxing Day, as expected, that it would not veto the US Trade Commission's decision to restrict imports of the equipment into the US. However, the federal appeals court decided on Wednesday to freeze the sales ban until the matter is resolved in court.

The Trade Commission's decision was based on the court's decision, according to which one of the key features of the Apple Watch smartwatches, the sensor that measures the oxygen content of the blood, infringes on the patent of health device manufacturer Masimo.

Before Christmas, Apple began withdrawing its latest smartwatch models, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, from its online store and Apple Stores. Apple may modify the technology of its smartwatches so that they don't infringe on patents, but that could take a long time.

Byd writing past Tesla

The Chinese car manufacturer Byd is Bloomberg's including overtaking the American Tesla as the world's largest fully electric car manufacturer.

For a couple of years now, Byd has sold almost as many fully electric cars as Tesla. In July–September, Byd sold 432,000 fully electric cars, while Tesla sold 435,000.

Bloomberg now estimates that sales of Byd's all-electric cars will probably overtake Tesla in these months. Byd surpassed Tesla in terms of sales already in 2022, if Byd's plug-in hybrids are included.

Europe has already reacted to the threat of Chinese car manufacturers. In the fall, the European Commission started an investigation into state subsidies received by Chinese electric car manufacturers.

Byd recently announced that it will build a car factory in Hungary.

Banks handed out fires to tens of thousands

Banks worldwide have cut more than 60,000 jobs in 2023, reports Financial Times. The reason is that the cash flows of investment banks have decreased significantly. Trading has waned, and companies are not currently listed on the stock exchange.

Wall Street decliners included Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Chase. In total, these big banks cut at least 30,000 employees in 2023. The financial sector has also been shaken by the rescue operation of the Swiss Credit Suisse.

However, according to the calculations of the Financial Times, there is still no financial crisis in the numbers. According to the magazine, more than 140,000 jobs in the financial sector disappeared in 2007–2008.

NYT sued Open AI and Microsoft

The US newspaper The New York Times (NYT) has sued Open AI and Microsoft for copyright infringement.

NOW considers in its lawsuit filed on Wednesday that the companies have used millions of magazine articles without permission to train their artificial intelligence applications such as Chat GPT. The New York Times says that it tried to negotiate an agreement with Microsoft and Open AI regarding the use of its content, but the negotiations ended without results.

The French company is building a new battery warehouse

The French company Neoen, which specializes in renewable energy, is building a battery warehouse in Yllikkälä, Lappeenranta, which the company describes as “the largest in the Nordic countries”. This is the company's second battery warehouse in Finland and in Lappeenranta.

According to the company's press release, the operation of the battery warehouse is scheduled to begin at full capacity during the first half of 2025. Neoen's new battery storage operates in the reserve market of the grid company Fingrid and helps, among other things, to maintain a balance in the electricity grid between production and consumption.

US stock markets at a record pace

The strong price development of large technology companies was raising the indices of the US stock exchanges to new records. On Thursday, the Nasdaq 100 index, which follows the 100 most significant companies of the technology exchange Nasdaq, was reaching its best year since 1999, measured by the year's price development.

Likewise, the world's most followed stock market index, the S&P 500, was close to its all-time high on Thursday, Bloomberg reports.

At the end of last week, the seven largest American technology companies already accounted for 64 percent of the price development of the S&P 500 index this year. These companies, called the Magnificent Seven, are Amazon, Apple, Google's parent company Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Tesla. They are predicted to increase their results by 22 percent in 2024, according to data collected by Bloomberg.

China imposes restrictions on young people's online gaming

Chinese authorities have announced a new set of rules aimed at curbing spending money on online games, Reuters news agency and newspaper reported The New York Times.

The information about the new restrictions dropped the shares of both the world's largest game company Tencent and its competitor Netease on Friday last week.

New rules proposed by Chinese authorities would ban minors from tipping video game live streamers. In addition, game manufacturers are required to set limits on how much money players can load into their digital wallets used in games.