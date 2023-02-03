Market Week | iPhone sales slowed down, Meta savings course and Wahlroos follower – HS times the week’s most important financial news

HS’s market week summarizes the week’s most important financial news in one story.

A rare turn in Apple’s growth

Technology giant Apple’s profit and turnover fell in the last quarter of last year. The figures were weighed down by the decreased sales of the company’s iPhone flagship phones.

Most recently, iPhone sales have been on the decline in 2020.

The turnover of the world’s largest company by market value for the period October–December was 117.2 billion dollars, or about 5 percent less than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Among the product categories, the sale of iPhone phones earned the company 65.8 billion dollars in the period, while the previous year the amount was 71.6 billion. Apple’s result fell short of analysts’ forecasts for the first time since 2016.

Managing director Tim Cook warned that there is now such uncertainty in the economy that it is expected to hinder the business activities of gaming and digital advertising, for example.

Henrik Ehrnrooth is replacing Björn Wahlroos as chairman of the board of UPM

Kone’s CEO is proposed as the new chairman of Metsähtiö UPM’s board Henrik Ehrnroothwho is still a member of UPM’s board today.

The current chairman Björn Wahlroos will leave the company’s board this year.

The composition of the board is locked by the decision of the general meeting. UPM’s general meeting will be held on April 12.

The result of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell short of market expectations after advertising sales froze

The turnover and profit of Alphabet, the parent company of technology giant Google, fell short of market expectations in the last quarter.

Alphabet’s profit was 13.6 billion dollars, or about 12.5 billion euros, while it was about 20.6 billion dollars a year earlier. The turnover was 76 billion dollars, or about 70 billion euros, while it was about 75 billion dollars a year earlier.

The company says the decrease in advertising sales is the reason.

Meta gives up part of the middle management

CEO of the social media company Meta Mark Zuckerberg has announced that 2023 will be the “year of efficiency” for the company.

Meta is on a five billion dollar austerity program and plans to start a new $40 billion share buyback program. The company plans to cut costs to between $89 billion and $95 billion this year. The news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters report on the matter, among others.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, announced its results the night before Thursday, Finnish time. The company reported that last year’s sales decreased from the previous year. Annual sales decreased for the first time since the 2012 stock exchange listing.

The owner of the Tinder app is laying off eight percent of its staff

Match Group, which operates dating services, plans to cut eight percent of its staff, or about 200 employees, the American company said on Wednesday.

The company owns Tinder, Match.com and Hinge dating services, among others.

According to the news agency Reuters, Match’s financial director announced the dismissals Gary Swidler in the investor call after the company’s earnings announcement on Wednesday.

Swidler said in the call that the company has already started the layoffs in the United States and the process will proceed to its other countries of operation next.

Judgment for the banker and the family for misuse of insider information

On Thursday, the District Court of Helsinki sentenced a senior banker who worked at Danske Bank and his family members for misusing insider information. The judgment is rare, because according to the judgment, the close circle of the financial professional benefited from the insider information and not the person who received the insider information himself.

The district court sentenced the banker to a 50-day fine, i.e. 2,750 euros to be paid, his father received a 35-day fine, i.e. 945 euros to be paid, and the spouse received a 30-day fine, i.e. 360 euros to be paid.

The lawsuit was about insider information related to the listed company Lemminkäinen in 2017. When the listed companies Lemminkäinen and YIT announced their merger in June 2017, the share price of Lemminkäinen rose by 43 percent in a day.

The ECB tightened monetary policy again, and more is on the way

The European Central Bank intends to continue the significant tightening of monetary policy at least in March in order to bring exceptionally fast inflation under control.

The central bank is particularly concerned about core inflation, which has removed the effect of energy and food on consumer prices.

On Thursday, the ECB raised its key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points, which is precisely a significant tightening of monetary policy. The increase in interest rates was the same as in December.

Instead, in October and September, it resorted to exceptionally large interest rate increases of 0.75 percentage points.

Uniper’s losses are going to be smaller than expected at 19 billion euros

The German energy company Uniper predicts that its losses in 2022 will be significantly smaller than expected, thanks to the reduced price of natural gas. Uniper estimates its net losses to have been 19.1 billion euros, while as recently as November the company anticipates losses of 40 billion.

Uniper will announce its full results for 2022 on February 17.

Finnish Fortum was Uniper’s majority owner until December.

Uniper ran into difficulties last year when Russia limited gas supplies to Europe, which caused the price of gas to skyrocket. Uniper still had to deliver gas to many of its customers at the price according to the old cheap contracts, when it itself paid a significantly higher price for the gas on the market.

Ferrari is in an unreal situation

Luxury car manufacturer Ferrari is emerging as a success story, even though the entire car industry is struggling with delivery difficulties.

Ferrari predicts that its EBITDA will rise to more than 2.1 billion euros. Last year it was around 1.7 billion euros. EBITDA means the operating profit before depreciation, taxes and financial items.

Turnover may hurt to around 5.7 billion euros this year, the company predicts. The success has also surprised analysts.

According to the news agency Bloomberg, Ferrari has even been able to raise the prices of some of its cars. Nevertheless, it has had enough wealthy customers who are not weighed down much by inflation and interest rates.