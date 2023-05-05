Market Week | Interest rates rose, Sega sought a foothold in mobile and another bank collapsed – HS times the most important financial news of the week

HS’s market week summarizes the week’s most important financial news in one story.

The ECB slows down the tightening of monetary policy

On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to raise key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, which is less than once before during the tightening phase that lasted almost a year.

Director general Christine Lagarde however, made one thing clear: resorting to a smaller interest rate hike does not mean suspending monetary policy tightening in the near future.

“We are not taking a break. That’s a very clear thing.”

Instead, he emphasized that interest rate increases will be continued until inflation reliably slows down towards two percent. In other words, it is very likely that at least in June the ECB will raise the key interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points.

Another interest rate hike from the United States central bank

The US central bank continues its fight against inflation by tightening monetary policy again. The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, raised the key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. The decision was unanimous. It means that the policy rate range is now between 5.00 and 5.25 percent. The key interest rate is at its highest level since September 2007.

In its statement, the Open Market Committee hints cautiously that, based on the current information, there may no longer be a need to tighten monetary policy.

Yellen: The US may run out of money next month

United States Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen warns that the country may be threatened with debt default at the beginning of June.

In her letter to the US Congress on Monday, Yellen warned that the country will only be able to meet its payment obligations until the beginning of June if the debt ceiling, which limits indebtedness, is not raised.

The Ministry of Finance estimates that the debt ceiling can be met by June 1.

President Joe Biden the administration has begun negotiations with Republicans and Democrats in the country’s Congress to raise the debt ceiling. Biden is scheduled to meet with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, a Republican Kevin McCarthy and other leading politicians of the Congress on May 9.

Apple’s result exceeded preliminary expectations despite the decline

Device manufacturer Apple exceeded preliminary expectations with its early-year results, despite inflation and the global economic slowdown. The company’s profit and turnover still decreased from a year ago.

During the beginning of the year, Apple made a profit of 24 billion dollars, or almost 22 billion euros, while a year ago the profit accumulated was more than 25 billion dollars, according to the company’s earnings release.

The company’s turnover in the first quarter of the year was almost 95 billion dollars, or more than 86 billion euros. A year ago, the company’s turnover was more than 97 billion dollars.

Metso’s profitability improved

Mining equipment manufacturer Metso, formerly Metso Outotec, made a clear profit improvement in the first quarter of the year. The company’s operating profit rose to 197 million euros, while it was 139 million euros a year earlier.

The improvement in earnings at the beginning of the year was driven by both sales growth and improved profitability. Turnover increased by 22 percent from the comparison period and was more than 1.4 billion euros.

Metso Outotec’s name change to Metso took effect this week. On Wednesday, Metso Outotec’s general meeting approved the proposal of the company’s board of directors to change the name.

JP Morgan buys First Republic

The large US bank JP Morgan buys the deposits and most of the assets of the Californian First Republic Bank.

173 billion dollars worth of First Republic Bank loans, 30 billion dollars worth of securities and 92 billion dollars of deposits will be transferred to JP Morgan.

According to news agencies, the FDIC suspended First Republic Bank’s operations on Monday and shortly after announced the deal, which had been negotiated over the past weekend.

According to the authority, the purpose of the transaction is to secure deposits. Instead, the bank’s shareholders lose their investment.

Rovio’s board recommends the sale to Sega

The Japanese gaming giant Sega made a takeover bid for Rovio in mid-April, and Rovio’s board continues to recommend a sale to shareholders.

The acquisition is expected to be confirmed by the beginning of July.

Mobile games account for about 38 percent of Sega’s revenue, but only 12 percent of that comes from outside Japan. After the Rovio deal, the share of revenue from foreign mobile games would rise to 45 percent. The most important reason for Sega for the acquisition is that Sega will be able to expand in Europe and the United States and gain expertise in making mobile games.

Nokia plans to cut 200 jobs in Finland

Nokia, which manufactures network equipment, plans to reduce a maximum of 208 jobs in Finland. The company announced on Wednesday that it had invited staff representatives in Finland to change negotiations.

Nokia employs 7,000 people in Finland in Espoo, Oulu and Tampere. The job cuts are part of the savings program announced by the company two years ago.

At the beginning of the current year, Nokia’s profitability weakened more than expected. Turnover increased by nine percent to EUR 5.9 billion, but comparable operating profit shrank by 18 percent to EUR 479 million. Despite the slow start to the year, Nokia kept its assessment of the development of profitability unchanged.

The Turku shipyard’s operating profit almost doubled

Turku Shipyard’s operating profit almost doubled to 20.3 million euros in 2022. In the comparison period in 2021, the company’s operating profit was 10.8 million euros. The company announced its last year’s result on Thursday afternoon.

The turnover of the shipyard, owned by the German family company Meyer, increased by around 20 percent to 1.3 billion euros last year. A year earlier, the turnover was just under 1.1 billion euros.

The OP group’s result swelled at the beginning of the year

Finanssikonseri OP group had an excellent result in January–March. Operating profit was 480 million euros. A year earlier in the comparison period, it was 174 million euros.

Income from customer business, i.e. net interest income, insurance service income and net fee income increased by 43 percent from the comparison period to 857 million euros.

Correction on May 5, 2023 at 1:12 p.m.: The OP group reported its January–March result, not the January result, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.

Correction 5.5. 4:57 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the offer period for Rovio’s shares ended on Tuesday. In fact, it starts on Monday 8.5.