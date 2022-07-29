Market Week | Fear of a recession, a large interest rate hike, a lack of confidence and Neste’s terrible result – HS’s market summary times the week’s most important economic news

Apple’s turnover increased to 83 billion dollars

The turnover of the technology company Apple increased to 83 billion dollars in the earnings period that ended in late June. There was a growth of two percent in turnover.

The company’s product sales during the quarter were 63.4 billion dollars, and it decreased compared to the same time last year. The company managed to compensate for the decrease in product sales with the sale of services, which increased to 19.6 billion dollars.

Apple’s result was improved by sales of the company’s iPhone phones, which increased three percent compared to the same time a year ago. This is how the company’s phone sales have now grown for seven consecutive quarters.

Apple is one of the world’s most valuable listed companies and one of the largest in terms of turnover. Last January, it became the first company whose value exceeded three trillion.

The International Monetary Fund is calling for a recession

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates in its business cycle forecast published on Tuesday that the economy is sinking into an era of greater uncertainty.

In its basic forecast, the IMF estimates that global economic growth will slow to 3.2 percent this year and 2.9 percent next year. If Russia completely stops selling natural gas to Europe and inflation accelerates more than expected, according to an alternative estimate, the world economy will grow by 2.6 percent this year and only two percent next year.

According to the IMF’s definition, the world economy is in recession if the growth rate is less than 2.5 percent per year.

The most important of the risks is the rise in consumer prices, i.e. the acceleration of inflation in different parts of the world. Because of that, central banks have to tighten monetary policy, which in turn slows down economic growth.

The IMF predicts that the inflation rate will accelerate this year to 6.6 percent in developed economies and 9.5 percent in developing economies.

EK: Finland’s growth prospects halved

Global economic cycles are facing exceptional uncertainty due to Russia’s war of aggression, says the latest business cycle barometer of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Industry (EK). This is reflected in Finnish companies in that the prospects have weakened in all main economic areas.

According to Sami Pakarinen, the head of the Confederation of Finnish Business, Finland’s growth prospects for the current year have halved to 1.5 percent.

“After the strong economic development at the beginning of the year, according to companies’ estimates, the business cycles in the fall are predicted to weaken significantly. A recession is not excluded either,” says Pakarinen.

The biggest obstacle to growth is still the availability of labor. According to the barometer, employment growth is expected to almost stop in the fall.

The US central bank raised the key interest rate

The US central bank continues to tighten monetary policy exceptionally strongly in order to curb the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation.

The Open Market Committee, which decides on monetary policy, announced on Wednesday that it will raise the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points. The central bank tightened monetary policy by the same amount at one time last in June and before that in 1994.

According to preliminary data published by the US Department of Commerce on Thursday, the economy shrank at an annual rate of 0.9 percent in April–June, i.e. 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. The most significant reason for the contraction of the economy is the decrease in the inventories of companies.

Meta’s result dropped for the first time

The quarterly turnover of Facebook’s parent company Meta, which reported its interim report, fell for the first time since its listing a decade ago. The turnover for the most recent quarter decreased by one percent from the previous year to 28.8 billion dollars.

The social media giant made a total of $6.69 billion in operating profit last quarter, which meant a 36 percent year-over-year decline. The result as a whole was weaker than the market’s expectations.

In addition to the weak general economic situation, Metalla is challenged by increasing regulation and supervision.

Just hours before the company announced its latest quarterly results, a US regulator announced it was trying to block Meta from acquiring the virtual fitness app maker Within. If implemented, the ban would be a blow to Meta’s goals to build the “metaverse” envisioned by Zuckerberg, i.e. the combination of virtual and augmented reality, which the company sees as the future of the internet.

According to the regulatory authority, the acquisition of the Within company would offer Meta, which already dominates the virtual reality market, the opportunity to destroy both current and future competition.

Neste scored a huge result

Oil refiner Neste’s second quarter result exceeded the high expectations set by the market.

Neste’s profit before taxes was 750 million euros. At the same time a year ago, the result was 465 million euros. The market expected the result to be around 677 million euros, so the realized result clearly exceeded both expectations and last year’s result.

Last year, Neste’s second quarter result was weakened mainly by the planned major shutdown of the Porvoo refinery.

According to the company, the increase in turnover was due to the increase in market and selling prices and the increase in sales volumes. The increase in sales volumes increased turnover by approximately 2.4 billion and the increase in prices by approximately 1.4 billion euros.

The increase in prices is mainly due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The war has increased the price of oil products and natural gas in Europe. As a result of the war, the energy market has been exceptionally unstable.

The company estimates that “significant instability” will continue in the future as well in the markets for both petroleum products and renewable products.

EU countries collect additional taxes from energy companies

At least four EU member states, namely Spain, Italy, Romania and Greece, have introduced the so-called windfall tax, with which they tax energy companies’ excessive profits resulting from the rise in energy prices.

Among countries outside the EU, Britain passed a law in July on the basis of which it taxes the profits of companies producing oil and gas in the North Sea.

With the help of periodic taxes, the countries aim to finance measures that balance consumers’ energy bills.

Metsä achieved the best result in its history

Forestry company Metsä Group’s comparable operating result for April-June rose to 330 million euros from 242 million last year. At the same time, turnover reached over 1.8 billion from last year’s 1.5 billion.

Director general Ilkka Hämälä stated that despite the operating environment dominated by the war and corona restrictions, the demand situation in the company’s main product groups and market areas has remained strong. The second quarter was the best in Metsä Group’s history in terms of operating profit, Hämälä stated.

Confidence in the eurozone economy is falling

Confidence in the euro area economy fell to its lowest level in 17 months in July, the European Commission says in its report.

At the moment, consumer confidence in the euro area is the lowest in history. In addition, the concern about the contraction of the economy has risen to the level of the initial stages of the corona pandemic.

Financial magazine Bloomberg reports that banking giant Goldman Sachs estimates that the eurozone economy is already in recession, which it predicts will last until the end of the year.

Inflation, on the other hand, does not worry consumers as much, says the report published by the Commission on Thursday. Consumers’ expectations about the direction of price development were more optimistic than in the spring.

Last Thursday, the European Central Bank decided to raise key interest rates by 0.50 percentage points. The increase was considered surprisingly large. At the same time, the ECB also announced that it will raise interest rates again in the fall.