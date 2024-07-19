Market Week | Falling interest rates, Kempower’s plunge and Musk’s giant support – HS times the most important financial news of the week

Market week|HS’s market week summarizes the week’s most important financial news in one story.

The ECB keeps interest rates unchanged

As expected, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Thursday that it will keep its key interest rate unchanged.

The council deciding on monetary policy justified its decision by saying that the increase in consumer prices, i.e. inflation, has not yet reliably slowed down towards two percent.

The ECB did not give a single hint about future interest rate cuts. However, financial markets believe that the ECB will cut its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points next in September, when the business cycle forecast is published.

Market interest rates fell before the ECB’s interest rate decision. For example, the one-year euribor used the most by Finnish mortgage borrowers fell to its lowest level of the year at 3.503 percent on Wednesday. The market expects interest rates to continue falling this year.

Musk promises Trump a huge pot of support

The richest man in the world Elon Musk intends to support Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign with a huge sum of money.

Musk says he donates about $45 million to Trump’s campaign every month.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports that Musk’s donations will be directed to a fund that supports a political advocacy group that focuses, among other things, on voters in the Libra states and campaigning for voter registration and early voting.

Musk, the CEO of the electric car manufacturer Tesla, announced that he would give Trump his full support after he was forced assassination attempt as a victim.

Back in March, Musk said in Xthat he will not donate money to either of the US presidential candidates.

According to Timo Vuori, head of international trade and trade policy at the Confederation of Finnish Business (EK), Trump’s return to the White House would mean trade disputes intensifying and the protection of US industry more cautious than before.

IMF: Interest rates may remain high longer than expected

In its forecast published on Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that the slowdown in inflation may persist.

This would mean that central banks may have to keep their monetary policy relatively tight for longer than expected.

According to the IMF, the slowdown in inflation is held back especially by service inflation, which has proven to be persistent in many countries due to large wage increases. According to the IMF, the increased trade policy tensions and the political instability caused by the elections may also hinder the slowdown of inflation.

Kempower’s problems are getting deeper

Kempower, the manufacturer of fast chargers for electric cars, which plunged on the stock market this week and at the end of last week, is starting change negotiations.

The company’s goal is to achieve annual cost savings of 10 million euros compared to Kempower’s cost level in the second quarter of the year.

Kempower intends to realize the savings in the form of temporary layoffs and personnel reductions during the fall of 2024.

The company estimates that the measures will lead to a reduction of approximately 10 percent of the company’s current man-years globally. However, according to the company, most of the reductions are aimed at Finland. According to the company, temporary layoffs and other means are also evaluated in the negotiations as means of adaptation.

Kempower employs 675 people in Finland and 232 people in its subsidiaries.

The company plans to quickly implement other measures related to improving profitability, which focus on external expenses. According to Kempower, these measures are intended to make the company’s business profitable during the rest of the year.

Nokia’s result clearly weakened

The profitability of Nokia, which manufactures network equipment, has weakened.

The company’s turnover in April–June was 4.5 billion euros and the comparable operating profit was 423 million euros. Turnover decreased by 18 percent and operating profit by 32 percent from last year’s comparison period.

Despite the decline in profitability, the result was better than expected, but the share fell five percent to EUR 3.40 on the Helsinki Stock Exchange on Thursday. The reason is probably the lower-than-expected turnover and the company’s more detailed assessment of the development of the operating profit.

Nokia maintains its numerical estimate, according to which the comparable operating profit will be 2.3–2.9 billion euros this year, but specifies that it may fall below the midpoint of the range.

Healthcare companies in high gear

Terveysala’s listed companies Terveystalo and Pihlajalinna are both in strong profit condition.

On Wednesday morning, Terveystalo announced its interim report for the second quarter, which exceeded analysts’ expectations, and Pihlajalinna significantly raised its guidance for the current year’s adjusted result.

According to the analysts interviewed by Helsingin Sanomat, the companies’ better prospects show their active focus on improving profitability.

“The companies have, among other things, made general operational adaptation measures, made price increases and generally become more active in the management of the contract stock,” says an analyst from the analysis company Inderes Roni Peuranheimo.

Aktia’s Chief Economist: Finns are not particularly lazy about storing money in bank accounts

For a long time, Finns have been criticized for encouraging deposits and storing funds in bank accounts. However, according to a comparison made by Aktia’s chief economist Lasse Corini, Finnish households are not an exception compared to other Nordic countries.

According to Corin, it is a fairly common perception that Finns prefer deposits to accounts instead of other investment solutions. This, in turn, would explain the lower than average wealth of Finnish households compared to other Nordic countries.

However, depositing money in bank accounts in Finland is by no means exceptional compared to other Nordic countries, when the euro amount of deposits is compared to available income.