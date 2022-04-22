Market Week Earnings season kicks off, Netflix collapses and Elon Musk arranges financing – HS’s market summary highlights week’s top financial news

The earnings season provides information on the economic impact of the war

Russian The financial impact of the war launched by the United States has hardly yet hit the full list of listed companies’ January-March interim reports, which began reporting this week.

Still, the attack on Ukraine is affecting the business of many Finnish companies. Raw materials have become more expensive, there are new supply disruptions and many companies have suspended their operations in Russia. Among the listed companies in Russia, the energy company Fortum and Nokian Tires have the greatest risks.

The biggest blow to the end of trade with Russia is in industry, wholesale and retail trade, and tourism services.

According to the forecast of the finance company Nordea and the information services company Refinitiv, the combined turnover of listed companies has increased by 14 per cent from the corresponding period last year and the operating profit by the same amount.

Based on the forecasts, the companies’ results have thus strengthened relatively strongly, but the near-term outlook is very likely to have dimmed. For the time being, it is impossible to assess how long the war will last, how evil it will escalate, and what action the Western states are prepared to take against Russia.

Let’s start saving

International the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the European Commission are encouraging Europeans to work towards energy savings.

The aim is to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian energy. In addition, Russia will receive less money from the oil and gas used by Europe if their volume decreases. At the same time, European households can reduce their energy costs and reduce their climate emissions.

Firstly, citizens are encouraged to reduce their room temperature by one degree. According to the IEA, adjusting the thermostat to one degree cooler can save about seven percent of the energy used for heating.

The IEA and the European Commission are also urging, among other things, a reduction in car use by teleworking from home, driving more economically, lowering the motorway by ten kilometers per hour and cycling or walking less than three kilometers. Europeans are also urged to favor public transport and travel by train instead of by plane.

Savings wages have also been discussed in Italy this week as a way to reduce dependence on Russia. The country will impose restrictions on the use of air conditioning and heating equipment.

Lukoil demanded an end to the war, the general manager left

Russian The second largest oil producer, Lukoil, said this week that the company’s CEO Vagit Alekperov has resigned. The company did not open a reason for the CEO’s departure.

The value of oligarch Alekperov’s assets is about $ 19 billion, according to the financial newspaper Forbes. According to Lukoil, Alekperov owned just over 5.4 percent of Lukoil’s shares at the end of March.

In early March, Lukoil demanded an end to the war in Ukraine. The company was one of the first major Russian companies to speak out against the war.

The Lukoil government at the time called for an immediate end to the military conflict and said it would support a solution to the war through negotiations and diplomacy.

The crisis may be followed by a bigger crisis

Russian the food crisis caused by the war of aggression could create a humanitarian catastrophe and drive hundreds of millions into poverty, World Bank Director David Malpass assesses the BBC in an interview.

According to World Bank calculations, food prices could rise by as much as 37 percent, which would hit the poorest hardest. According to Malpass, the sharp rise in prices would be reflected in various oil and grain products, among other things.

According to Malpass, rising food and energy prices would also weaken the situation in developing countries. Many of the world’s poorest countries have run into problems with their debt service capacity due to the interest rate pandemic.

“It would be best to start looking for ways to help countries under an unsustainable debt burden in time,” Malpass said.

Netflix Suffering Week

Streaming company Netflix week has been scary.

First, Netflix announced its results, which the market found disappointing and the number of subscribers fell for the first time in more than a decade.

The result was Netflix’s worst trading day since 2004. On Wednesday alone, the share price fell more than 35 percent.

Netflix shares have plummeted since November. At that time, the share cost a maximum of about $ 692. Since then, the price has fallen as much as 67 percent.

A fragmented economy would not be an advantage

The world economy will grow 3.6 percent this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates. That is 0.8 percent less than the IMF estimated in January. The change is big in such a short time.

Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchasin according to the weakening of the forecast is a direct result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Gourinchas stresses that the war will also increase the risk of a permanent fragmentation of the world economy, with geopolitical groupings having different technological standards, payment systems and foreign exchange reserves.

“Such structural changes would lead to long-term inefficiencies, increase instability and pose a major challenge to the rules-based framework that has dominated international and economic relations for the past 75 years.”

The IMF states unequivocally that the end of everything is the end of the war and peace.

Elon Musk wants to release Twitter

Teslan founder, the richest man in the world Elon Musk has continued its efforts to buy Twitter off the stock market.

On Thursday, Muskin was reported to have secured funding for the purchase.

Musk’s battle to hijack Twitter actually began last week when he offered to buy the entire stock of Twitter. Last week, Musk offered Twitter $ 43 billion, or $ 38 billion, but the company’s board was not enthusiastic about the offer.

Now Musk has been said to have secured $ 46.5 billion in funding, or about € 43 billion. $ 33.5 billion should come from Musk himself. Of this, approximately $ 12.5 billion would be financed by debt.

Musk has justified his desire to buy on Twitter with free speech. He has criticized Twitter for restricting the freedom of speech of its users. Musk himself has more than 80 million followers in the app.