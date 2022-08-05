Market Week | Cities are preparing for the energy crisis, oil giants’ profits are raising eyebrows, grain shipments have begun – HS’s market summary times the most important economic news of the week

Grain shipments from Ukraine continued

Ukraine is a major exporter of grain, but after Russia started its war of aggression in February, more than 20 million tons of grain were stuck in silos on the territory of Ukraine.

On Monday, another grain ship left Ukraine, the Razoni sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone. The direction of the cargo ship that left the port of Odessa is Lebanon and it is carrying more than 26,000 tons of Ukrainian grain on board.

After Razon left the port, 16 other ships remained waiting to leave. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, three grain shipments will leave the port on Friday.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement to reopen Ukraine’s Black Sea ports for grain exports together with Turkey and the UN on July 22. The representatives of Russia and Ukraine signed the agreements in Istanbul separately with the representatives of Turkey.

Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine to Mykola Solsky according to Ukraine, there is $10 billion worth of grain in its warehouses, and the upcoming harvest may increase the amount to $20 billion worth of grain.

Oil giants grow from the energy crisis

Five the world’s largest energy company recorded a total of 59.27 billion dollars in profits for the second quarter of the year.

The results have been boosted by high oil and gas prices. Although leaving Russia has cost Western oil waste billions, the companies have benefited from the fact that buyers have also rejected Russian energy completely.

Dutch-based Shell beat its profit record in April-June and recorded a comparable result of 11.5 billion dollars. Shell is the world’s largest seller of liquefied natural gas, or LNG. Efforts are now being made to replace Russian pipeline gas with LNG, especially in Europe.

The comparable net profit of the French company Total tripled to 9.8 billion dollars.

In the United States, Exxon Mobil’s comparable result multiplied in April-June to a historic 17.85 billion dollars. Chevron also broke its record with a profit of 11.62 billion dollars.

The British oil giant British Petrol (BP) made the second biggest profit in its history. The company’s announced result of around 8.5 billion dollars is more than three times compared to a year ago.

Fortum received a vital rating

Credit scorer S&P confirmed the energy company Fortum’s credit rating after a review. Fortum’s credit rating remains unchanged, i.e. at BBB level with a negative outlook.

S&P put both Fortum and its German subsidiary Uniper under surveillance for their limited Russian gas supplies to Germany.

Keeping the rating at least at the current BBB level is important to Fortum. Its business requires a lot of capital, and a deterioration in the credit rating would increase the company’s fundraising costs.

Excessive profits are wanted to be taxed

of the UN general secretary Antonio Guterres urges countries around the world to tax the excessive profits of energy companies.

Guterres accuses oil and gas companies of “rampant greed”. By taxing companies’ profits, people in the most vulnerable position could be supported.

“It is immoral that oil and gas companies are making record profits in this energy crisis. Profits are ripped from the backs of the poorest people and communities, and the effects on the climate are enormous,” said Guterres.

Spain, Italy, Romania and Greece have introduced the so-called windfall tax, with which they tax the profits of energy companies following the rise in prices. In addition, Britain enacted a law in July that taxes the profits of companies producing oil and gas in the North Sea.

A windfall tax has also been considered in the United States, but the proposal’s passage is not likely. President of the United States Joe Biden particularly boosted the profits of the energy company Exxon already in June.

“Let’s talk about how much profit Exxon makes. Exxon is making more money than God this year,” Biden said.

The rise in interest rates can be boring

Interest rates the rate of growth in the euro area may freeze faster than was believed even earlier this year. The background is slowing economic growth and the threat of an energy crisis.

S-bank’s chief strategist Lippo Suominen highlighted market expectations that spring fears of interest rates rising to 2-3 percent have dissipated.

“We now estimate that interest rates will rise to around one percent this year and stay there,” Suominen tweeted.

Interest rate and currency research analyst at Danske Bank Antti Ilvonen said that he considers it realistic for the Euribor to remain at around 1%.

“The central bank will have to stop raising interest rates much earlier than the market previously thought. Interest rates will probably be raised at the next three ECB meetings,” Ilvonen said.

The delicate economic situation in the euro area is behind the slowdown in the rise in interest rates and a possible slowdown.

“The interest rate sensitivity of the euro area is high. Now it has been tested whether the economy can withstand the increase in interest rates, and it cannot. I would love to see interest rates rise to two or three percent and the economy would withstand it and not go into recession. Interest rates reflect the fact that the economy is growing,” Suominen told HS.

The energy crisis is coming, cities are preparing

European big cities are preparing to cut their electricity consumption due to the energy crisis caused by the war of aggression started by Russia.

In Spain, new rules were published to save energy. According to them, companies may not cool indoor spaces below 27 degrees or heat them above 19 degrees in winter. There will be screens in the windows of the shops, which will inform passers-by of the internal temperature. The rules are valid until November next year.

Public buildings, with the exception of hospitals, have already followed the 27-degree cooling limit in Spain. The same cooling restrictions are also valid in Italy and Greece.

Berlin’s city administration has promised to reduce its energy consumption by 10 percent. In July, a fine of 150 euros was introduced in Paris for companies that leave windows or doors open when using air conditioning.

In Germany, Hanover banned warm showers in public spaces such as swimming pools, gyms and sports halls. Hot water is not available in public spaces, even for washing hands.

Hanover’s public buildings will not have heating until the end of September. During the heating season, the indoor temperature may not exceed 20 degrees until the end of the year. Portable air conditioners, radiators and other heating devices are prohibited. Kindergartens, schools, nursing homes and clinics may deviate from the rules.

In addition, cities plan to save energy by limiting, for example, the lighting of attractions.