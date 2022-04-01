Market Week Cargotec’s and Konecranes’ major workshop merger collapses, recession-warning ‘warning light’ on US – HS market summary highlights weekly highlights

In one story, HS’s market week is one of the most important financial news of the week.

Magazine: Apple cuts production of Iphone and Airpodes

American technology giant Apple plans to cut production of Iphone smartphones and Airpods as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rapid inflation begin to weigh on demand for consumer electronics, according to Japanese business newspaper Nikkei.

According to Nikke sources, Apple plans to produce about 20 percent less Iphone SE.

Production of the Airpods wireless headset is set to be reduced by more than 10 million units.

Lifa Air intends to list on the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Air purifier manufacturer Lifa Air is planning to list on the Helsinki First North marketplace.

The size of the planned IPO is tentatively EUR 10 million.

Lifa Air manufactures respirators that became known during the Korona era, among other things.

In 2021, the Lifa Air Group’s net sales were EUR 17.8 million. At the end of 2021, the company had a total of 58 employees.

Carlsberg and Heineken leave Russia altogether

Dutch brewer Heineken and its Danish competitor Carlsberg say they are withdrawing from the Russian market.

On Monday, both companies concluded a “strategic review” of their operations in Russia and concluded that they would leave Russia altogether.

The beer companies have previously suspended sales of their brand names in Russia and stopped investing and exporting to Russia.

Stora Enso plans to sell four of its paper mills

Forest company Stora Enso has launched a process for the possible sale of its four paper mills.

According to Stora Enso’s strategy, paper is not a strategic growth area for the Group. The company focuses on growth potential in packaging, construction solutions and biomaterial innovations.

The sales plans concern Stora Enso’s Anjala paper mill in Finland, the Hylte and Nymölla mills in Sweden and the Maxau mill in Germany.

With the planned sales, Stora Enso will divest 75% of its paper business. The four production facilities are to be sold together or as separate stores.

The merger of Cargotec and Konecranes collapsed

The merger of the engineering groups Cargotec and Konecranes was canceled on Tuesday. The companies said the British competition authority blocked the merger.

According to the companies, the British Competition and Market Authority (CMA) blocked the deal in its final report on Tuesday.

According to the report, the measures offered by the companies were not sufficient to alleviate the competition concerns raised by the CMA.

The companies went public on October 1, 2020, with their merger plans.

By the end of last year, Konecranes had recorded EUR 56 million and Cargotec EUR 57 million in transaction and integration planning costs related to the merger.

The “warning light” predicting a recession came on in the US

The U.S. bond market saw a forecast this week that is seen as warning of an impending recession.

This is a reversal of the interest rate curve. The phenomenon means that a bond with a longer maturity receives a lower return than one with a shorter maturity.

Normally, the bond market works the opposite: yields are higher on loans with longer maturities.

However, yields on five-year and ten-year U.S. bonds reversed on Monday.

The last similar situation was in 2006, ie before the financial crisis.

In Germany, inflation accelerated to more than 7%

Germany’s annual inflation peaked in March at more than 40 years as natural gas and oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

According to preliminary data released by Statistics Germany on Wednesday, consumer prices rose 7.3 percent year-on-year last month. In February, prices rose by 5.1 per cent.

The last time a similar rise in consumer prices was experienced was in the fall of 1981, when oil prices jumped as a result of the Iraq-Iran war.

In Spain, consumer prices rose by 9.8 per cent year-on-year in March. In Spain, the rate of increase in prices was the fastest since March 1985. In February, prices rose by 7.6 per cent.

The Opec + Group agreed on a small increase in production

Opec, an organization of oil-producing countries, and oil-producing countries outside the organization agreed to increase production by 432,000 barrels a day in May.

Major oil-consuming countries had hoped for a larger increase as Russia’s war in Ukraine and economic sanctions against Russia have shaken markets.

The U.S. had urged the group to increase production significantly more, as expensive energy has accelerated inflation around the world, which in turn threatens to slow the global economic recovery in the wake of the interest rate crisis. The price of crude oil has risen sharply since Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia has been the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.

Opec and other oil-producing countries reduced their production sharply in 2020 as the interest rate crisis spread. Production began to increase again in August last year.

Putin: Gas supplies must be paid in rubles

President of Russia Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the country’s gas supplies must be paid in Russian rubles from Friday.

On Thursday, Putin signed a decree requiring foreigners to buy Russian gas in rubles from April 1.

According to the decree, foreign gas buyers must open a special account with the Russian Gazprom bank for trading.

According to Putin, the contracts would be suspended if payments are not made.

France and Germany immediately rejected Putin’s demand for ruble payments. According to the countries, this is an unacceptable breach of contract. Countries characterize the demand as blackmail.