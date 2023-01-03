State-owned companies listed on the stock exchange ended the year 2022 worth BRL 547.7 billion. This value represents a drop of BRL 179.2 billion (or 25%) in relation to the October 21 consolidated – when it reached the record. The data are from a survey of the economics.

The fall period coincides with the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2nd round of elections, on October 30, 2022. The day after the election, October 31, Petrobras alone lost BRL 34 billion. Promises such as a change in pricing policy and the distribution of dividends scared the market.

On October 21, Petrobras reached its highest market value of BRL 520.6 billion. Devalued 34% up to December 31, ending 2022 at BRL 345.9 billion.

In the cut from 2021 to 2022, the market value of the 7 state-owned companies on B3 decreased by 2.8%, with the biggest drop being that of Telebras (-60%), now valued at R$ 1 billion. Caixa Seguridade lost 0.1% of its market value.

Banco do Brasil (+20%), BB Seguridade (+16%), Banco do Nordeste (+3%) and Banco da Amazônia (+129%) grew throughout the year ended on Saturday (31.Dec.2022). The 11% dehydration of Petrobras, however, pulled the consolidated down.

2023 opens in fall

On Monday (January 2, 2023), Petrobras suffered a new fall – it lost BRL 22.8 billion on the 1st working day of Lula’s new administration. Other state-owned companies also fell in the opening trading session of 2023: Banco do Brasil devalued R$ 4.3 billion, and Caixa Seguridade, R$ 690 million.

Accounting for 2023 has already begun. Federal state-owned companies open this Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) with a market value of R$ 31.8 billion less than at the end of 2022.