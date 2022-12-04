Justin Kluivert could be redeemed by Valencia already in the January market. There Rome he would 10 million euros plus a percentage on future resale. Contacts between the two clubs continue. The money that the Giallorossi could earn from the sale of the Dutchman would be used to balance Trigoria’s coffers and would not be invested for the winter transfer window. After a troubled summer, with the failed redemption by the Nice and the negotiation skipped with the Fulham due to the failure to grant a visa, the class of ’99 seems to have found the right stimuli in Spain. This season, in fact, he has played 10 games in the Leagueseasoned by 2 goals and 1 assistunder the guidance of Gattuso. The Italian coach considers him irreplaceable in his 4-3-3 formation and has put him at the top of the list of players to be bought. A feeling that, on the other hand, didn’t start with Mourinho in Rome, where it was excluded from the technical project. In yellow and red (9 goals and 10 assists in 68 appearances) he was unable to express himself at his best and his qualities were seen only on rare occasions. At Valencia he is trying to blossom definitively.