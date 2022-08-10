The financial market started to project, at the median, a positive balance in the central government accounts in 2022. If confirmed, it will be the first surplus in the primary result (which excludes the interest-bearing account) after 8 years.

The expectation for the central government’s primary result this year was a surplus of R$ 4.6 billion, compared to a deficit of R$ 20 billion projected in July. It is the result of an improvement in tax revenue and payment of dividends by federal state companies, such as Petrobras.

The data appears in the Fiscal Prism of the Ministry of Economy, released this Wednesday (10.Aug.2022). The document compiles the projections of market agents for public accounts. Here’s the intact (259 KB).

Revisions to forecasts for more positive results in 2022 had begun in January (financial market analysts improved the forecast for a fiscal gap this year from R$95.5 billion to R$88.7 billion).

There was an intense improvement in expectations for federal net revenue, from R$1.775 trillion in the previous report to R$1.817 trillion in this month’s survey.

Total government expenditure should end at R$ 1.804 trillion. Before, it was R$ 1,792.

Analysts expect the country’s Gross Domestic Product to grow 1.92% in the year.