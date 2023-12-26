Reutersi Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/reuters/ 26/12/2023 – 20:31

SÃO PAULO, 26 Dec (Reuters) – Analysts consulted by the Central Bank began to see a lower basic interest rate in 2024 at the same time as they reduced the outlook for inflation, according to the Focus survey released this Tuesday.

The survey, which captures the market's perception of economic indicators, showed that the expectation now is that the Selic will end 2024 at 9.0%, after seven weeks calculating the rate at 9.25% at the end of the period.

+ Copom reduces Selic by 0.5 percentage points, to 11.75%

The Selic ends 2023 at 11.75% after the Central Bank promoted the fourth consecutive cut of 0.5 percentage points at the beginning of this month, stating that its board foresees cuts of the same intensity in the next meetings.

Regarding inflation, experts reduced their projection for the IPCA rise this year for the third time in a row, now calculated at 4.46%, from 4.49% previously, therefore below the target ceiling.

For 2024 the adjustment was 0.02 percentage points downwards, to 3.91%, while for the following two years the experts consulted continue to see inflation of 3.5%.

The center of the official target for inflation in 2023 is 3.25% and for 2024, 2025 and 2026 it is 3.00%, always with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points more or less.

For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the growth estimate for this year remains at 2.92%, and for 2024 it rose 0.01 point, to 1.52%.

(By Camila Moreira. Editing by Eduardo Simões)