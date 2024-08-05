The world’s financial markets began the week with a sharp decline, the likes of which had not been seen for years, with Asian stock markets plummeting – and even halting trading in Tokyo – and US stock futures already signaling a negative day. There is an expectation that the Brazilian market will also be impacted on Monday (5).

The fear comes after the US labor market report, released last Friday (2), pointed to a strong risk of recession in the American economy and that the Fed – the country’s Central Bank – may have been slow to act by holding interest rates.

According to the July payroll, the United States created 114,000 new jobs in the month, while the expectation was 185,000. The Fed decided for the eighth time last week to keep the basic interest rate between 5.25% and 5.5% per year – the highest level since July 2023.

On Monday (5), Asian stock markets were the first to feel the impact, with the Japanese Nikkei index recording a 12.4% drop, the largest since the October 1987 crash, and the Korean Kospi index falling 8.8%, according to Valor. In China and Hong Kong, the falls were more moderate, at 1.54% and 1.46%, respectively.

In the United States, stock futures were pointing to a negative day in New York. The Nasdaq was down 4.7% at 7:40 a.m., while the S&P was down 3.1% and the Dow Jones was down about 2%. The VIX volatility index, known as the “fear index,” soared 107%.

ADRs of Brazilian companies in New York also reflected the tension, with Embraer sinking 9.4%, Petrobras losing 3.3% and Vale falling 5.4%.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 2.5%, with Paris down 2.3%, London 2.4% and Frankfurt 2.7%. Among currencies, the DXY dollar index was down 0.52%, with the yen rising 2.3% against the dollar.

The euro and pound showed smaller fluctuations, rising 0.3%. Emerging currencies, however, suffered sharp losses, with the Mexican peso falling 1.4%, the South African rand falling 1.6% and the Turkish lira losing 0.3%, indicating a pessimistic day for the Brazilian real.

Oil also reflected fears of a U.S. recession, with losses of around 2%. Copper fell 2.5% and agricultural commodities showed widespread losses.

Among safe-haven assets, gold was stable, while yields on US Treasury bonds fell across the maturity curve, with the 10-year yield at 3.728%, the two-year yield at 3.754% and the 30-year yield at 4.069%. In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin fell by around 10%.