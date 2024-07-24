Market | Shares are falling in the US, driven by the disappointing results of two technology giants

Fair|Alphabet and Tesla’s results reflect the waning of the AI ​​craze.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Nasdaq has already fallen 5.4% from the July peak, Alphabet’s share price fell 4.7%. Tesla fell 10%, all Magnificent Seven companies were down. Alphabet and Tesla’s results reflect the waning of the AI ​​craze. The S&P 500 fell by 1.4% partly driven by Lamb Weston’s weak earnings outlook.

of the United States On Wednesday, the Nasdaq technology exchange was on its way to a fifth decline of more than two percent during 2024, as investors seemed to be disappointed by the second quarter results of major technology companies.

Financial Times (FT) by On Wednesday at 5 pm Finnish time, the Nasdaq general index was already 5.4 percent below the peak seen on July 11.

The Nasdaq index fell by 2.5 percent immediately after the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Course calculation indicated Google’s parent company Alphabet, whose share price fell by 4.7 percent.

This was despite the fact that Alphabet had exceeded analysts’ forecasts with its 14 percent revenue growth.

According to FT, investors were weighed down by the lower-than-expected advertising revenues of YouTube, owned by Alphabet.

The battery and electric car company Tesla’s stock was down by as much as 10 percent.

Uncertainties observed in the development of driverless “robot taxis” were thought to be one of the reasons.

Alphabet’s and Tesla’s earnings announcements were widely thought to reflect that the price rise fueled by the artificial intelligence craze of the so-called Magnificent Seven technology companies might show signs of abating.

All of the Magnificent Seven technology companies were lower in Wednesday morning trading. The course of Nvidia, which manufactures graphics processors, fell by 3.3 percent, device manufacturer Apple by 1.9 percent, and social media company Meta by 3.4 percent, FT reports.

World the most followed stock market index, the S&P 500 index, was especially pulled down by the new weak earnings outlook of the potato processing company Lamb Weston.

The company’s stock fell by 26 percent. The S&P 500 was down 1.4 percent, the FT reported.