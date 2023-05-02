SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Analysts consulted by the Central Bank began to see a growth of 1.0% this year, improving the projection after data from the Central Bank have surprised, according to the BC Focus survey released on Tuesday.

In the previous week’s survey, the projection for expansion of the Gross Domestic Product of GDP was 0.96%. For 2024, the account continues to be a growth of 1.41%.

The change comes in the wake of last Friday’s announcement that the BC’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) recorded growth of 3.32% in February compared to the previous month, thanks to the performance of agricultural and service activities. .

The Focus bulletin, which captures the market’s perception of economic indicators, also pointed out that the expectation for the IPCA rise in 2023 was adjusted by 0.01 percentage points upwards, to 6.05%, while, for next year and for 2025, it remained at 4.18% and 4.0% respectively.

The center of the official target for inflation in 2023 is 3.25% and for 2024 and 2025 it is 3.00%, always with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points, more or less.

The weekly survey of a hundred economists also showed that the basic interest rate should end this year at 12.50% and the next at 10.0%, unchanged.

For this week’s meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), specialists continue to see the Selic rate maintained at the current 13.75% when the BC announces the decision on Wednesday.

