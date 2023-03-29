Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Market | Sampo proposes to separate Mandatum into its own company

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2023
in World Europe
Insurance group Sammo’s board proposes to separate Mandatum into its own company. Sampo informed about it a moment ago.

Insurance group Sampo’s board proposes to separate the financial company Mandatum into its own company. Sampo informed about it a moment ago.

Sampo said in December that it had started a strategic assessment of Mandatum’s role in Sampo Group. On Wednesday, the company said that it had decided to propose the separation of Mandatum from the Sampo Group.

“With the split, a leading Nordic group focused purely on non-life insurance, capable of a high and stable return on capital, will be created, as well as an independent Mandatum. The well-established split process in Finland offers an economically efficient way to separate Mandatum from the group,” says Sammo’s board chairman Björn Wahlroos in the bulletin.

“Mandatum is a significant provider of financial services, which, thanks to its strong brand, is in a good position to grow both organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the possible consolidation of the asset management industry in Finland. Sampo’s strategic focus is on non-life insurance and therefore its conditions to support Mandatum’s growth are limited, according to the board’s view,” Wahlroos continues.

If the division were to take place, Sampo’s investment director Patrick Lapveteläinen would become the chairman of Mandatum’s board. Lapveteläinen has been the chairman of the board of Mandatum Life Insurance Company since 2019 and the chairman of the board of Mandatum Asset Management since 2021.

The news is updated.

