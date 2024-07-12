Rodri has been playing in the club for five years now. Manchester City. His teammates see him as an excellent player and some clubs have their eyes on the midfielder. The Spanish international also responded firmly to Dani Carvajal’s message to sign for the club. real Madrid.
Qualified for the final of Euro 2024, this Sunday, July 14, against England, Rodri will surely return to sublimate the midfielder. The 28-year-old Spanish international, who arrived at the ranks of Manchester City in 2019, is a key player for his club and his national team. Watched by several clubs, the Premier League player was questioned about his future. The call from the foot of his teammate at La Roja, Dani Carvajal, then made him react.
In an interview with the newspaper ACEthe Spaniard responded clearly: “I have three years left on my contract at Manchester City. I am very, very happy here. I think I am at one of the best clubs in the world.” “I have a contract until 2027 and when the time comes I will see.”“. Statements that demonstrate the importance of his continuity under Pep Guardiola. Rivals of the Madrid club in C1, Manchester City remains one of the most successful teams at the moment. A probable reason why he should stay.
Rodri then testified more explicitly to the media: “But I don’t like that it doesn’t make much sense to look at the long term. Spain is my country, Madrid is my city, my home. However, when I went to Manchester, I remember a conversation I had with my parents where they asked me if I was safe because I was going to another country, to another culture. And, in the end, we are happy when we are sure of these things. If I were to go back, it would be with conviction.”
