Analysts increased expectations for an increase in the economy from 0.96% to 1%; inflation had a minimal increase and is now at 6.05%

The financial market once again revised upwards Brazil’s GDP growth projection (Gross Domestic Product) in 2023. The percentage had been stagnant at 0.90% for 3 weeks before rising to 0.96% on April 28th. Now, the expectation is for an increase of 1.00% in the Brazilian economy this year.

Inflation for 2023 also maintained an upward trend, but recorded minimal growth: it rose from 6.04% to 6.05%. For 2024, market analysts forecast that GDP will grow by 1.41% and that inflation will be at 4.18%, the same outlook released last week. Market prospects were released this Monday (April 24, 2023) by BC (Central Bank) through the Focus Bulletin. Here’s the full of the report (805 KB).

The report is published on Mondays and summarizes the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC since 2000. It is possible to know the institutions here.

In 2020, the CMN (National Monetary Council) set the 2023 inflation target at 3.25%, maintaining a margin of 1.5 percentage points of tolerance up or down. the level is considered low by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Brazil’s inflation has been above the target limit for 2 years in a row, in 2021 It is 2022. BC President, Roberto Campos Neto, had to give public explanations for non-compliance with the inflation target. read here (2021) and here (2022). The monetary authority said that the probability of failing to meet the inflation target in 2023 is 83%.

For 2024, financial market analysts maintained their IPCA estimate (Broad National Consumer Price Index) annual by 4.18%. The threshold is above goal center next year, 3%, but below the ceiling of 4.5%.

The estimates for this year of the basic interest rate also remained the same, with the Selic quoted at 12.50% per annum. For 2024, the level remains at 10%.

Respondents also maintained projections for the dollar in 2023 at R$5.20.