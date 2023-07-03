Focus Bulletin predicted a level of 12.25% in December; Selic is at 13.75% since August 2022

The financial market reduced the estimate of the basic interest rate, the Selic, for the end of 2023 from 12.25% to 12% per year. For 2024, the level remained at 9.5%. The prospects were released this Monday (3.Jul.2023) by the Bulletin Focus, from the BC (Central bank). Here’s the full of the report (759 KB).

The change comes after the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced to the CNM (National Monetary Council) the change in the inflation targeting regime and stated that the body decided to maintain the target for inflation at 3% for 2024, 2025 and 2026. The change in the system takes effect in 2025.

At the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, at the end of June, the Selic rate was maintained at 13.75% per annum for the 7th consecutive meeting. However, the Central Bank signaled that, if the disinflationary process continues in the coming months, it may start revising the basic interest rate.

Other indicators

Economists also lowered this year’s inflation estimate from 5.06% to 4.98%. It was the 7th fall in a row in the indicator. The forecast for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2023 rose from 2.18% to 2.19%.

The expectation for the dollar remained at R$5.10 in 2023. For next year, economists reduced the projections from R$5.10 to R$5.108.