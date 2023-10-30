According to the BC Focus Bulletin, the GDP growth forecast in 2023 is 2.89%

The market reduced the inflation estimate for 2023 from 4.65% to 4.63%. It is the 3rd consecutive drop in market analysts’ expectations. The expected level remained within the CMN (National Monetary Council) target of 3.25% with tolerance to reach up to 4.75%.

The expectation for economic growth fell from 2.90% to 2.89%. The analysts’ projections were published in the Focus Bulletin, released this Monday (30.Oct.2023) by the BC (Central Bank). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 770 kB).

The market maintained the Selic at 11.75%. For 2024, the estimated basic interest rate increased from 9% to 9.25% per year. Currently, the rate is 12.75% after 2 consecutive Copom cuts (Monetary Policy Committee).

As for the exchange rate, the experts’ estimate for the dollar exchange rate in 2023 was maintained at R$5.00. For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is that the North American currency will remain at R$5.05 and R$5.10, respectively.

The Focus report is published on Mondays and summarizes since 2000 the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC. It is possible to get to know the institutions here.