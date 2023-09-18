IPCA expectation for 2023 fell from 4.93% to 4.86%; economists talk about a 2.89% increase in GDP this year

The market lowered its inflation estimate for 2023. The rate fell from 4.93% to 4.86%. The expected inflation level for this year is still outside the range allowed for the inflation target, of 3.25% with tolerance to reach 4.75%.

The economists’ projections were published in the Focus Bulletin released this Monday (September 18, 2023) by the BC (Central Bank). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 769 kB).

Regarding the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projection, economists increased it from 2.64% to 2.89%, while the forecast for 2024 went from 1.47 to 1.50%.

The basic interest rate, Selic, remained at 11.75% for December this year. For 2024, the rate estimate also remained stable, at 9% per year.