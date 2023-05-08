SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Experts have slightly lowered their outlook for inflation both this year and next, although they still remain above the target, showed the Focus survey released by the Central Bank on Monday.

The survey, which captures the market’s perception of economic indicators, pointed out that the expectation for an increase in the IPCA in 2023 is now 6.02%, against 6.05% in the previous week, in the first reduction in the estimate after five weeks. followed by highs.

For 2024, the account was reduced by 0.02 percentage points, with inflation now calculated at 4.16%. Projections for 2025 and 2026 remain at 4.0%.

The center of the official inflation target for 2023 is 3.25% and for 2024 and 2025 it is 3.00%, always with a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

For the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the growth estimate this year remains at 1.0%, but for 2024 it dropped 0.01 percentage points, to 1.40%.

The weekly survey of a hundred economists also showed that the basic Selic interest rate should close this year at 12.50% and the next at 10.0%, unchanged.

