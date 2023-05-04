The fourth element

Lando Norris he is one of the four young faces on which the entire Formula 1 circus relies strongly to continue to attract a conspicuous following of fresh and new audiences. The other three talents of the present and the future – Max Verstappen. Charles Leclerc and George Russell – however, all three have already managed to win world titles (in the case of the Dutchman) or at least Grand Prix victories and are all part of the three top teams of contemporary F1: Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. Norris’ fate however is linked at least until 2025 to McLarena team with a glorious past but which in the present does not seem to be able to make that leap in quality which, for example, was achieved by Aston Martin in 2023.

Red Bull interest

Towards McLaren Norris has always shown a enormous respect and great professional correctness, clinging with great loyalty to the team that has followed his years of growth in the minor formulas and which in 2019 offered him the opportunity to make his debut as owner in F1. For those who show off the qualities already highlighted on the track several times since the class of 1999, however, it is normal to find yourself surrounded by potential suitors. It is no mystery that before the renewal with the Woking team, Red Bull had tried to approach the native of Bristolto attempt to form what would have been an authentic dreamteam with Max Verstappen. But Norris is also on Mercedes’ notebook. His and Charles Leclerc’s are in fact the hottest names for post-Hamilton.

“A compliment”

Interviewed by the site The RaceNorris recently acknowledged how the start of this season has been for the papaya team “below expectations“. While continuing to proclaim his loyalty to his current team, Norris later also admitted to find the insistent market rumors were flattering who associate him with top teams, above all Red Bull, capable of competing on a permanent basis for the conquest of the title. “I think it’s a compliment that people are talking about it – said the 23-year-old Englishman – it’s nice that many people believe that I should have the opportunity to do better than what I’m doing now, or to fight for higher positions than I’m fighting for now“.

Prisoners of the contract

As as is happening for Charles Leclerc in Ferrari, Norris is currently a ‘prisoner’ of his loyalty to McLaren and also of his own qualities, given that his engagement and the possible breaking of an existing contract would lead the team that wanted to hire him to have to shell out an extremely high sum. So it seems unlikely that in 2024 the situation of #4 will change. Of course, a hypothetical non-renewal of Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes or an intensification of internal tensions at Red Bull between Verstappen and Sergio Perez could lead to market scenarios that are absolutely unpredictable at the moment.