By Luana Maria Benedito and Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Market participants had an apparently positive initial reaction to Brazil’s new fiscal framework, but some investors remain cautious due to the flexible nature of the proposal and the government’s developmental profile, which adds to the perception that economic projections embedded in the framework may be overly optimistic.

The government’s proposal for the new fiscal framework will have a lock to prevent federal spending from growing more than revenue, but will also have a minimum limit for the evolution of expenses, according to the Ministry of Finance, in a rule that will count with flexible targets for the primary result.

As anticipated by Reuters, the measure establishes that public expenditure cannot grow by more than 70% of the variation in revenue.

After rising briefly shortly after the disclosure of the text of the fiscal proposal, the dollar resumed its downward movement towards the end of the morning, as the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, explained the details of the milestone. At 1:28 pm (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.57%, to 5.1064 reais on sale.

The Ibovespa, in turn, advanced 1.66%, to 103,486.39 points, having traded at a sharp rise since the beginning of the session, while the rates of the main DI contracts fell from 4 to 14 basis points around 1:30 pm .

“I understand that the market has reacted well; the feeling is that it is not something very fragile, that it is something that will really be pursued, and that, if it is fulfilled, you can stabilize (the fiscal) in the coming years”, said Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, on the reaction of assets to the fiscal framework.

Leonel Mattos, market intelligence analyst at StoneX, argues along the same lines. “It seems that there is a clear dedication of the economic team to this proposal and the goals are not challenging, they are achievable”, he said.

However, there are those who are more pessimistic.

“Although it is an important change – there is a fiscal framework-, perhaps due to the government’s bias, this (framework) is very focused on revenue and not on expenditure; that is, there are no indications of adjustment of public accounts, reduction of the weight of the size of the State. As a matter of fact, in several aspects, we are talking about an increase in the weight of the State”, said Jason Vieira, chief strategist at Infinity Asset.

Gustavo Arruda, economist and research director for Latin America at BNP Paribas, said the proposed rules appear to be based on “very optimistic” assumptions for macroeconomic conditions over the next few years. “We cannot reach numbers close to those presented, with a zero deficit next year and a surplus next year and debt stability in three years, with the rule presented”, evaluated the economist.

According to Arruda, reaching the government’s baseline scenario will require robust GDP growth over the next two years, lower real interest rates and a revenue gain that is not accompanied by a 70% increase in expenditure in the first year of the framework’s effectiveness, so that you have a more solid starting point.

Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset, takes a similar view. “For the debt to really stabilize as they project, there should necessarily be an interest rate cut over the next few years, perhaps starting this year, which, for the time being, we do not see the Central Bank doing.”

The Selic rate is currently at 13.75% per annum, a level that has been the target of constant criticism from the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has so far not given any indication of when it will begin to reduce this rate and, on the contrary, has signaled in recent meetings that it will resume interest rate hikes if it deems it necessary.

In this still uncertain context, most of the market agents heard seem to agree that it remains only to wait and see, not least because the fiscal framework still needs to be voted on – and possibly changed – by the National Congress.

“There are still some loose ends in the announcement that need to be clarified in the coming days so that these accounts are really credible from now on. And there is still the procedure in Congress, which can change these measures”, said Kautz.

“In general, the market is reading (the framework) as positive, but it is still something that needs to be more detailed to have a little more conviction that it really works.”