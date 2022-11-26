President of the Central Bank said that there must be coordination between fiscal and monetary policies

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Saturday (26.Nov.2022) that the loss of liquidity (ability to transform an asset into cash) in England during the change in command in the country was a paradigm shift.

During an event sponsored by think tank Sphere Brazil, the economist stated that it was the 1st time that the market treated a developed country in the same way it treats an emerging country, such as Brazil. The reason was the idea of ​​the then British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, to increase spending without a balance in the Budget.

According to Campos Neto, the market was so illiquid that there was a risk of pension funds failing. The British Reserve Bank intervened to prevent a fund crash.

“The market is not a supreme entity. If the Central Bank had not entered, there would have been a huge loss for people who have money in English pension funds”, said.

The economist was next to the vice-president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB). The president of the Central Bank said that investors are keeping an eye on the fiscal issue because the whole world has had an increase in indebtedness and the debt will have to be paid.

He stated that the same concern that the market has with the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), also had with the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The market is neither right-wing nor left-wing. The market had a reaction with a government that sold itself as the lineage of [Margaret] Thatcher [ex-premiê do Reino Unido e de viés liberal]🇧🇷

Campos Neto also said that it is important to control rising prices. “High inflation is the biggest element of income transfer. Those with more resources protect themselves from inflation. Who has less, no declared.

