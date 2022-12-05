Analysts also raised the estimate for the base interest rate for 2023 from 11.5% to 11.75%, according to Boletim Focus

The financial market increased the projection for GDP growth (Gross Domestic Product) in Brazil to 3.05% in 2022. This was the 4th week in a row that analysts raise the estimate for the performance of economic activity this year.

The prospects were published in this Monday’s Focus Bulletin (5.Dec.2022). Here’s the full of the report (768 KB).

The report of BC (Central Bank) is published on Mondays and summarizes, since 2000, the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the monetary authority. It is possible to know the institutions that are most successful here🇧🇷

Brazil’s GDP grew 5% in 2021, after falling 3.3% in 2020. For 2023, analysts are betting on growth of 0.75%. The percentage increased in relation to the previous week, when the market expected an increase of 0.70%.

Economists also changed the estimate for the country’s inflation. The estimate for the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) –which measures the country’s official inflation– for 2022 rose from 5.91% to 5.92%. For 2023, it increased from 5.02% to 5.08%.

The projections are above the inflation targets established by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for 2022 (of 3.5%) and for 2023 (of 3.25%).

The market maintained its estimates for the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% this year. However, analysts raised the estimate for the base interest rate for 2023 from 11.50% to 11.75%, according to the Focus Bulletin.

For the commercial dollar, the market dropped the expected exchange rate for the currency from R$5.27 to R$5.25 in 2022. It remained at R$5.25 for 2023.