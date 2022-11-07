Estimate is from the Focus Bulletin; is the 2nd consecutive increase after 17 weeks of decline

The market raised its inflation forecast for the 2nd week in a row, after 17 straight weeks of decline. In this Monday’s Focus Bulletin (7.nov.2022), the estimate of the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) rose to 5.63%.

Here’s the intact of the report (767 KB).

The report is published on Mondays and summarizes the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the BC since 2000. It is possible to know the institutions that hit the most here.

The projection is above the inflation target established by the CMN (National Monetary Council) for 2022: from 3% to 5%. For 2023, the inflation estimate remained at 4.94%.

In September, Brazil registered deflation for the 3rd consecutive month. In the period, the IPCA dropped 0.29%, the biggest drop for the month in the historical series, which began in 1980. In the 12-month period, inflation is at 7.17%.

Analysts also maintained the projection of Brazilian economic growth at 2.76%. The estimate of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) for next year increased from 0.64% to 0.70%, being the 6th consecutive week of increase.

Analysts did not change estimates for the basic rate, the Selic, for 2022, which remained at 13.75% per year, and for 2023, which remained at 11.25% per year. They also did not change the estimate for the dollar for both years: R$ 5.20.