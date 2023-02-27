Projections for this year’s GDP also increased, going from 0.80% to 0.84; Selic rate is forecast at 12.75%

The financial market increased the inflation projection for 2023 to 5.90%. It is the 11th consecutive week of increase. The week before, it was at 5.89%.

O BC (Central Bank) released the Focus Bulletin this Monday (27.Feb.2023). Here’s the full of the report (804 KB).

The report of BC (Central Bank) is published on Mondays and summarizes, since 2000, the statistical projections of analysts consulted by the monetary authority. It is possible to know the institutions that are most successful here.

In 2020, the CMN (National Monetary Council) defined the inflation target for 2023 and set the value at 3.25%, maintaining a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points, up or down. The goal became central with the federal government’s criticism of BC president Roberto Campos Neto.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has already defended raising the annual inflation target to, according to him, avoid “arrochar” the economy and make it grow in order to increase income distribution. However, a change in this sense was not the subject of the CMN meeting on February 16, according to the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

In the Focus published this Monday (Feb 27), the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) projection was also changed by market analysts. It went from 0.80% to 0.84%. For 2023, the estimate remained at 1.5%.

Market operators also did not alter the projections for the Selic, the basic interest rate, and for the dollar. They are at 12.75% and R$5.25, respectively.