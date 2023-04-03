Analysts are betting that the Brazilian economy will grow 0.9% this year and 1.48% in 2024, according to Boletim Focus

The financial market increased the projection for inflation in 2023, from 5.93% to 5.96%. O BC (Central Bank) released the Focus Bulletin this Monday (3.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the report (798 KB).

The report is published on Mondays and summarizes the statistical estimates of analysts consulted by the BC since 2000. It is possible to know the institutions here.

In 2020, the CMN (National Monetary Council) set the 2023 inflation target at 3.25%, maintaining a margin of 1.5 percentage points of tolerance up or down. The level is considered low by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Inflation in Brazil was above the target limit for 2 years in a row, in 2021 and 2022. BC president Roberto Campos Neto had to give public explanations for non-compliance with the inflation target. Read here (2021) and here (2022). The monetary authority said that the probability of missing the inflation target in 2023 is 83%.

For 2024, financial market analysts maintained their estimate at 4.13%. The threshold is above the center of next year’s target of 3%, but below the ceiling of 4.5%.

Respondents did not change the 2023 projections for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2023. The high expectation continued at 0.90% this week. There were also no changes in the estimates for this year of the basic rate, the Selic (12.75% per year) and dollar (R$ 5.25).