Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/29/2024 – 9:05

Analysts consulted by the Central Bank raised expectations for the rise in the IPCA at the end of this year and next, as well as increasing the forecast for economic growth in both periods, according to the most recent Focus survey released this Monday, the 29th.

The survey, which captures market perceptions of economic indicators, showed that the IPCA should now close this year with an increase of 4.10%, compared to an increase of 4.05% in the previous week. In 2025, the projection is that the index will reach an increase of 3.96%, from 3.90% previously.

The official inflation target is 3.00%, always with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points either way.

The result comes after the release of IPCA-15 data for July last week. The indicator, despite having slowed compared to the previous month, rose more than expected on a monthly basis, 0.30%, with the 12-month rate approaching the ceiling of the inflation target at 4.45%.

Both the IPCA-15 figures and this week’s Focus inflation expectations are on the radar of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), which will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Selic, GDP and dollar

Economists consulted by Reuters expect the Selic rate to be maintained at 10.50% per year, as do analysts at Focus, who for the sixth consecutive week maintained their projection for the Selic rate at the end of this year and next year at 10.50% and 9.50%, respectively.

The weekly survey of 100 economists also showed that expectations for GDP growth this year rose to 2.19%, from 2.15% a week ago. For next year, there was a slight improvement, with the expansion rate now estimated at 1.94, from 1.93% previously.

The dollar’s expectations for 2024 were also maintained, with the dollar expected to close the year at R$5.30. According to Focus, the US currency will close 2025 at R$5.25, up slightly from the R$5.23 forecast the previous week.