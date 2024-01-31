Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/31/2024 – 4:49

By Sergio Caldas

São Paulo, 01/31/2024 – Treasury yields were operating lower in the early hours of this Wednesday, with longer-term yields extending losses from the previous session, while investors await a monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed, the bank US central bank), which is expected to leave its rates unchanged in the afternoon. Before that, ADP releases research on job creation by the US private sector.

At 4:16 am (Brasília time), the return on the 2-year T-note fell to 4.299%, that of the 10-year T-note fell to 4.045% and that of the 30-year T-bond fell to 4.278%.

TREASURIES: INTEREST STAYS DIRECTIONAL AMID DATA AND LOWER TAX FEAR, ON THE EVE OF THE FED

By André Marinho

São Paulo, 01/30/2024 – Interest rates on the short end of Treasuries, which are more sensitive to monetary policy, rose this Tuesday, following the release of strong economic data on the eve of the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. At the long end of the curve, yields retreated, with lower US fiscal risk ahead of the US Treasury's quarterly refinancing report.

At the end of the afternoon in New York, the yield on the 2-year T-note rose to 4.361%, but that of the 10-year T-note fell to 4.050% and that of the 30-year T-bond fell to 4.267%.