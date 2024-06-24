Analysts interviewed for the Focus Bulletin see the basic interest rate at 10.5% this year, the same percentage defined by the Central Bank on June 19

The financial market increased its inflation projection for 2024 from 3.96% to 3.98% after the BC (Central Bank) ended the cycle of cuts in the basic interest rate, the Selic. The data was released in this Monday’s edition (June 24, 2024) of the Focus Bulletin. Here’s the complete of the survey (PDF – 771 kB).

For 2025, analysts increased their projection for an increase in the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), the official inflation measure, from 3.8% to 3.85%.

At the last meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) on Wednesday (June 19), the BC board ignored pressure from the Lula government and maintained the Selic at 10.5%, the same level projected by analysts from Boletim Focus this Monday. fair.

The market projected GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth this year from 2.08% to 2.09%. For next year, the percentage remains at 2%.

As for the dollar exchange rate, experts consulted by the BC project that the North American currency will end 2024 worth R$5.15. At the beginning of trading this Monday (June 24), the dollar was sold at R$5.43.

Since 2000, Focus has summarized statistical estimates from analysts consulted by the BC. It is possible to get to know the institutions here. The report is normally published on Mondays.