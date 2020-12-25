Soybean, cottonseed and palmolein oil prices improved on Thursday in the Delhi oil-oilseed market amid the upward trend in the overseas markets, while the prices of other oilseed oilseeds closed at the previous level. On Thursday, the price of tur (arhar) in Indore mandi increased by Rs 200 per quintal. Tur dal also sold expensive at Rs 100 per quintal. Moong dal and Urad Mogar prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal.

The wholesale prices in the oil-oilseed market remained as follows (Rs. Per quintal)

Mustard Oilseeds – 6,080 – 6,130 (42% Condition Price) Rs.

Peanut Dana – Rs 5,385- 5,450.

Peanut Oil Mill Delivery (Gujarat) – Rs 13,500.

Groundnut Solvent Refined Oil Rs 2,115 – Rs 2,175 per tin.

Mustard Oil Dadri – Rs 12,050 per quintal.

Mustard Pakki Ghani – Rs 1,850 -2,000 per tin.

Mustard Raw Ghani – Rs 1,970 – Rs 2,080 per tin.

Sesame Mill Delivery Oil – Rs 11,100 – 15,100.

Soybean Oil Mill Delivery Delhi – Rs 12,250.

Soybean Mill Delivery Indore – Rs 11,900.

Soybean Oil Digam, Kandla – Rs 11,180.

CPO X-Kandla – Rs 9,600.

Cottonseed Mill Delivery (Haryana) – Rs 10,400.

Pamoline RBD, Delhi – Rs 11,100.

Pamoline Kandla – Rs 10,220 (without GST).

Soybean oilseed mill delivery price Rs 4,350 – 4,575, Rs 4,400 – 4,460 in loose.

Maize Khal (Sariska) – Rs 3,450.

According to market sources, the Chicago Exchange has gained 3.25 percent since last night and the Malaysian Exchange has gained one percent, leading to an improvement in soybean oil prices. Palmolein and cottonseed oil prices also improved due to cheaper prices. The CPO is not in demand globally and only the price rally continues. He said that domestic oils have become cheaper, but demand for mustard, surjamukhi and cottonseed mill delivery (Haryana) oil has increased in the country. Globally, there is a severe shortage of soybean degum and sunflower oil among light oils.

He said that instead of reducing the duty, the government should increase these charges and insist on increasing domestic oilseed production. Foreign companies take advantage of the reduction in fees. Sources said that sunflower is going to be sown in many states of the country during March-April and the government should focus on increasing its yield by fixing its minimum support price (MSP) and giving various incentives and in case of edible oil An environment to increase domestic production should be created by eliminating dependence on imports from abroad.

Tuar prices rise in Indore

Pulses

Gram (Thorn) 4650 to 4675,

Lentils 5000 to 5050,

Moong 7800 to 8200, Moong light 6500 to 7200,

Tuar (Arhar) New Nimari 5100 to 5700, Tuar White (Maharashtra) 5600 to 5700, Tuar Lal (Karnataka) 6100 to 6200,

Urad 7000 to 7200, light 5500 to 6200 rupees per quintal.

lentils

Tuar (Arhar) pulse 125 numbers 8200 to 8300,

Tur dal flower 8400 to 8500,

Tur dal bold 8700 to 8900,

Chana Dal 5750 to 6050

Masoor Dal 6250 to 6550

Moong Dal 8500 to 8800,

Moong Mogar 9100 to 9700

Urad dal 9600 to 9900,

Urad Mogar 9400 to 9800 rupees per quintal.

