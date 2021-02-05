The priority topics for the EAEU countries are the elimination of non-tariff barriers, the introduction of a labeling system and the acceleration of data exchange. This is how the analysts interviewed by Izvestia commented on the results of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, at which Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke … According to him, the worst scenario for the economies of the EAEU countries in a pandemic was avoided. To enhance integration in the post-Soviet space, business periodically raises the issue of introducing a single currency regime, but as the Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Zhaksylykov said, this topic has not yet been discussed. Experts attribute this to the risk of losing economic sovereignty and the relatively low level of domestic trade.

Into friendship without service

Kazakhstan became the first country where the Russian Prime Minister went in 2021. On February 4, he held bilateral meetings with Kazakh and Uzbek colleagues, and the next day he met with all partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at the Almaty Digital Forum.

At an event dedicated to the digitalization of the post-Soviet space, Mikhail Mishustin showed two applications. “Work in the EAEU” allows you to access the database of vacancies and apartments for rent. In February, railway transportation with Belarus and air traffic with Armenia are resumed, and the number of flights with Bishkek and Minsk is also increasing. In 2020, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 6 million people came to Russia to earn money, although before the global lockdown this figure reached 11 million.

application Travel COVID-19 Free – choose a clinic for a coronavirus test and, in case of negative results, travel around Russia, Belarus and Armenia.

By the way, now labor migrants are allowed to move virtually unhindered through the territory of the union. But the lack of control increases the risk of penetration and spread of dangerous infectious diseases on the territory of the Russian Federation. Therefore, the State Duma is considering a government project with a proposal to oblige foreign workers entering the country without a visa to submit biometric data and undergo a medical examination.

– The pandemic has not only accelerated digital transformation, but also exacerbated the associated strategic challenges and threats. Countries that do not have their own digital platforms run the risk of falling into information, political, and economic dependence on other people’s digital solutions, the Russian prime minister said at the forum.

In this regard, the head of the Russian government supported the idea of ​​combining the digital competences of the EAEU on the basis of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB). The prime minister noted that Moscow supports the initiative that “comprehensive digitalization should become the driving force behind the development of the EAEU.” … The Eurasian Council, according to Mikhail Mishustin, should give the members of the union the opportunity to develop a common digital platform. This will allow them to benefit from a large economy while maintaining national sovereignty.

Lockdowns, indeed, became the impetus for the digitalization of the EAEU economy. Online payments in the union increased by 30% in 2020, Nurlan Meirmanov, Chief Innovation Officer of Kazakhtelecom JSC, told Izvestia. This year, the figure may become even higher, but not because of the spread of the coronavirus, but thanks to the development of a new generation of mobile communications.

– 5G test zones are already in Russia and Kazakhstan. Regulators are still drafting regulations. However, completion of work is expected in 2021, – said the expert.

Meanwhile, according to Mikhail Mishustin, the fight against COVID-19 remains an important area of ​​joint work of the EAEU countries. The head of the Cabinet is confident that creating opportunities for vaccination throughout the Union should be a decisive factor in overcoming the pandemic. He assured that Moscow is ready to help its colleagues in the EAEU in this matter, given that Russia has already registered two vaccines against coronavirus, and the third is on its way …

Five in one

The reason for Mikhail Mishustin’s visit to Alma-Ata was also a meeting with colleagues at the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIPC) … The Russian Prime Minister recalled that at the end of 2020, the heads of the EAEU states approved the development strategy of the union for the next five years. The plan for its implementation should focus on ensuring conditions for the advanced development of economies and creating comfortable conditions for living and working in the Union countries.

– The past year was not easy for all the countries of the “five”. Thanks to well-coordinated actions, it was possible to prevent the worst scenario for the economies of our countries, – said the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, speaking at the site.

As the chairman of the EEC board Mikhail Myasnikovich said at a press conference, the decline in the Union’s GDP for 2020, according to preliminary data, amounted to 3.9%. In 2021, the EAEU economy is expected to grow by 3.2% …

One of the main directions in the work of the EAEU should be elimination of non-tariff barriers that make trade in goods in the union 32% more expensive, Yuri Kofner, an economist at the Munich Institute for the Study of Market Integration and Economic Policy (MIWI), who specializes in the EAEU space, told Izvestia.

– The epidemiological situation in 2020 slowed down plans and opportunities to eliminate these obstacles, for example, due to the need to strengthen sanitary and phytosanitary control at the internal borders between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the expert recalled, noting that this year the work is planned to continue.

Since 2019, the number of non-tariff barriers, according to him, has been reduced from 71 to 59.

Besides, now the main goals of the union are to refine the labeling system and improve data exchange. This will make the market more transparent. , said the director of the Center for Applied Research “Talap” Rakhim Oshakbayev. However, the countries are worried that the integration association may make them too dependent on Moscow, the Kazakh economist admitted.

The work of the EAEU bodies is funded by contributions from the member states. Russia has the largest share (about 85%), followed by Kazakhstan (7%) and Belarus (4.5%). The least paid are Kyrgyzstan (1.9%) and Armenia (1.2%).

– The Russian Federation, as the largest economy of the EAEU, has a great gravity. There is a risk that the economies of other countries of the union will be bled. Perhaps it is worth working in a manual mode and building added value chains with a focus not only on Moscow, but also on other participants. This idea is periodically raised at the expert level, but the emergence of a currency regime may threaten the political sovereignty of the EAEU members , The specialist told Izvestia.

The issue of introducing a single currency, which is periodically raised by business, has not yet been considered. As the Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Timur Zhaksylykov explained the day before, this level of integration is currently excessive, because the share of mutual trade in the EAEU’s trade is around 15%, which is about four times less than in the EU … However, the history of integration in the post-Soviet space goes back several decades, and in Europe – more than half a century.

Nowadays, to buy, for example, Kazakhstani tenge, the Russian currency must first be converted into dollars or euros. Such complex mutual settlements lead to losses of business and government budgets. According to the head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Konstantin Kosachev, in order to create the financial structure of the EAEU, it is necessary to stabilize the exchange rate of national currencies and further regulate the relevant processes through separate agreements.

Also, before the flight to Kazakhstan, Mikhail Mishustin Meets with the head of Rosatom Alexei Likhachev. They agreed that cooperation in the field of nuclear energy can become an incentive for even greater integration in the post-Soviet space … In addition to the construction of nuclear power plants in Belarus and Uzbekistan, the state corporation is actively cooperating with Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

On the first day of his working visit to Alma-Ata, February 4, the prime minister held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov. Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia is preparing for signing a “solid document” for the upcoming visit of the President of Uzbekistan. In particular, the heads of state plan to discuss increasing the annual trade turnover from $ 5 to $ 10 billion.