After corona cases in a hospital in Qingdao, all residents of the city are being tested. This makes the markets there sit up and take notice. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump declares himself cured. By Tobias Schorr

For a long time it felt very quiet about corona infections in China. The market there was almost like a safe haven among stock investors. At the beginning of the week, investors were startled by another report. The virus is said to have broken out in a hospital in the metropolis of Qingdao. If tests are carried out in China, then with the utmost consequence: all nine million inhabitants there are to be subjected to a mass test.

If the Chinese authorities are to be believed, the country is about to launch a vaccine. Some of the world’s leading companies are probably from the Middle Kingdom. And even if you are not quite ready, hundreds of thousands of Chinese are already vaccinated against the virus, even though there is no approval. In addition to the resurgent health risks, there are still faltering negotiations with the USA. The economy is constantly hit by new punitive tariffs. Technology companies in particular are feeling this. The Chinese, on the other hand, have the latest poll results, according to which Joe Biden is ahead in the race to be elected US president. The chance that the relationship between the two countries could normalize again under President Biden is significantly higher than if Trump resided in the White House for four more years. After his corona infection, he said he was healthy again and returned to the election campaign. Apparently this is mobilizing the markets. In any case, prices have been going up again since Trump was released from the hospital.

Focus on numbers from the USA



The accounting season in the USA is increasingly coming into focus. The US investment banks Citigroup and JP Morgan opened the round on Tuesday. Above all, it will be exciting to see whether the highly acclaimed technology groups can meet expectations. You have been one of the high flyers on the stock exchange in the past few weeks and months. Precisely because it is not necessarily likely that all requirements will be met, negative surprises could quickly lead to sharply falling prices.

Overall, the numbers are likely to be worse than in the same quarter of the previous year. However, most experts expect that the absolute low in the first half of the year will be a thing of the past. What also speaks for the equity investment: According to evaluations by the magazine “Barron’s”, the S & P 500 has in the last four reporting periods – from the week in which the profits of JP Morgan were published – based on the five following weeks on average an increase recorded by 4.1 percent. Corporate data will take some distraction from the difficult macro environment, at least for a while. Because how things will continue with the economic stimulus package in the USA is far from clear. Ultimately, it will depend on whether the stock exchanges can defend the recently high index levels or perhaps even expand them somewhat. After Trump has since broken off the negotiations, the markets are currently a little more optimistic that there could still be a short-term stimulus via a new economic program. After all, the A have not endured the fight against Corona for a long time. When it comes to a vaccine, however, they see themselves in the leading position – but so do other nations.