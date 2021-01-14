The stock exchanges started in 2021 with new records. The many turbulences – especially the events around the Capitol in Washington – have had little effect so far. From Martin Blümel

The year has started well. The US Capitol is being stormed, France is trying to avoid the lights going out – the so-called blackout, in New Zealand the central bank is being hacked and the big tech companies Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and Apple, some of which act like oligopolies, are in unison found a new field of activity: censorship. “They are politically active when they determine which content should be removed, which content should be allowed and which should be emphasized,” comments the “Wall Street Journal”. The whole thing, however, without a mandate. The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is also criticizing: The lock imposed by Twitter on the US president Donald Trump is a “precedent which the enemies of free speech will take advantage of”. Memorable words in memorable times. And everything is difficult to digest.

How remarkable these times are can also be seen in the markets. The stock market year got off to a good start. So good that the Swiss asset manager Pictet embarks on a market analysis into the world of mythology: 2021 will be the “Year of the Phoenix”, it says. After the recession of last year, there is now a revival of the economy. Like a phoenix from the ashes, so to speak. The global economy should therefore recover and corporate profits should rise again.

Difficult to bear

You can leave it that way. At the same time, however, one should not forget that the mythical bird is doomed to keep getting too close to the sun. So, watch out. At the same time, the Phoenix has been packed with a lot of ballast, which means that flying will probably not take place without a spin and turbulence. Debt, for example, which has increased immensely, is a burden. All over the globe. Whether households, governments or companies. And not all countries are equally well positioned when it comes to bearing the costs incurred in the course of the Corona crisis. Not to mention abolishing.

A lot will also change politically. Starting with the USA. Assuming that Joe Biden will take over as planned on January 20, it will be exciting to see how he will shape China’s policy in the future. Will trade barriers be removed again? Or will the advance of the EU lead to renewed resentment with the People’s Republic (see also page 20)? The agreement concluded by the European Union with China is intended to ensure more security and transparency in investments. In the future, a European company would be able to decide more freely whether a new factory in China should be developed through its own subsidiary or a joint venture with a Chinese partner. “In theory anyway,” comments the money manager DWS in an analysis.

Minus equals plus

To sum it up again: 93 percent of the world’s economies recorded an economic deficit in 2020. In a good half of them, it was minus six percent or more. And yet the DAX, Dow and Co have reached new record highs. Clearly because of the intervention of politics and the central banks – and because of the huge amount of capital that has flowed into the financial markets as a result. Memorable numbers in memorable times.



