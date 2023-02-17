President said he is not governing for the financial market, but for the “Brazilian people”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) stated that the “noise” of the financial market is done by anyone who wants “make speculation”. The PT’s statement, given in an interview with CNN which aired on Thursday night (Feb.16, 2023), refers to the market’s reactions to its criticisms.

“I am not ruling for the market. I know the market exists, I know what the market does to make money. I am governing for the Brazilian people”declared the Chief Executive.

According to Lula, the financial market has to understand that the country is “made by the people” and that it cannot be governed facing only one side. “It has to be governed leaning to all sides”he stated.

During the interview, the president questioned whether the market is not sensitive to the most vulnerable portion of the population. On other occasions, he went so far as to say that the financial market “has no heart”.

Read more about:

In November 2022, Lula, then president-elect, stated that the Brazilian financial market is “sensitive” and stayed “nervous for nothing”. After the announcement of new members of the transition team and the PT’s statements about the spending cap rule, the dollar rose against the real and the Brazilian stock exchange fell.

“The market gets nervous for nothing. I’ve never seen a market as sensitive as ours. It’s funny that this market wasn’t so nervous in Bolsonaro’s 4 years”, said Lula as he left the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), where the transitional government functioned.

To the Power360economists said the president’s criticisms of the independence of BC (Central Bank) and the current inflation target negatively affect financial market expectations. According to economists, Lula’s statements have the potential to impact business in the short or medium term.

O chief economist of Austin Rating, Alex Agostini, said that the president’s statement “causes noise”. According to him, “any and all statements by the president or minister that are not in line with what the market expects for relative stability will negatively affect expectations, not to the point of changing abruptly. Until the government adjusts, we will have noise”.