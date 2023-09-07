Few saddles to assign

The MotoGP rider market he started to ‘move’ his pawns when he got back on track from the summer break. Alex Rins made his move to Yamaha official in 2024 alongside Fabio Quartararo, the saddle vacated by the Spaniard in Honda LCR will be inherited by Johann Zarco while Marco Bezzecchi will remain in VR46.

Currently, a seat in Ducati Pramac and one in Ducati Gresini are still to be assigned, saddles for which Franco Morbidelli, Joan Mir, Jake Dixon and Fabio Di Giannantonio are at stake. KTM has an abundance problem in terms of riders and will have to sit on the bench between Pol Espargarò and Augusto Fernandez to make room for Pedro Acosta. In 2024, then, the contracts of many riders will expire and in view of 2025 everything is possible with one certainty, that Brad Binder will still be in KTM given that the South African has already extended his contract with the Mattighofen manufacturer.

Marc Marquez placed everywhere

Marc Marquez is obviously one of the names most at the center of speculation in light of the technical crisis facing Honda. “If I were the only rider not performing well, I’d start to think I’m the problem, but that’s not the case since all the Hondas are in trouble. I know what I will do in 2024 because I have a contract with Honda, then we’ll see. they put me on practically all the saddles and therefore someone will be right in the end“joked the eight-time world champion interviewed by DAZN.

After this weekend in Misano a very important test will take place in view of 2024: “I never said that this test will be decisive Marquez added. we’ve already started testing with new aerodynamics in Austria and we’ll continue at Misano where we’ll begin to see a little more concretely what the 2024 project is and see if there will be any improvements. We have to look for solutions to solve our problems”.