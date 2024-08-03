Active on all fronts of the market (arrivals, departures, rumors…), the Manchester United The club seems set to continue to liven up the transfer window. Two major factors support this view: the injury to Leny Yoro, who arrived from LOSC for 60 million euros but will be out for at least three months, and the possible departure of Aaron Wan Bissaka to West Ham.
These two defensive departures should make way for two new arrivals from the same club. Athletic revealed on Friday that Manchester United have made an offer of more than 80 million euros for Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, both from Bayern Munich. Both targets make sense for Erik ten Hag, who coached them at Ajax Amsterdam, but the first offer was rejected by the Bavarian leadership.
Before the transfer window opened, the Dutchman and the Moroccan were informed that they were no longer part of the plans of the six-time European champions. Both indicated that they could reach an agreement to facilitate their departure from the German club.
Rafaela Pimenta, the agent of both players, confirmed that Manchester United and his clients had reached a five-year agreement with the Old Trafford club.
An exit could therefore easily be achieved, given the Munich giant’s desire to get rid of the two defensive stalwarts, and Erik ten Hag’s desire to return to the former glory he achieved at Ajax with the two players under his command.
